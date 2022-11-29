A&M Consolidated boys basketball team earns bragging rights with win over Bryan

Anytime the A&M Consolidated and Bryan boys basketball teams get together, bragging rights are on the line in the crosstown showdown.

In the latest edition of the series Tuesday, the 12th-ranked Tigers could start boasting before the halftime buzzer even rang in a 74-57 rout at Viking Gym.

High energy was the tone the Tigers (6-2) wanted to set from the opening tip, and it came to fruition through a half-court trap sprung on the Vikings (3-2) early in the game. Consol’s smothering defense forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter which helped the Tigers jump to an early 18-3 lead.

“We want our offense to thrive off of our defense,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “We have a large group of young men that can come in and take on those roles in being able to do certain things. That’s a very big positive for us, to have so many we can bring in, whether it’s three at a time or an entire unit to be able to continue to move and be aggressive on the defensive side.”

Consol’s outside shooters also had no problem heating up. Six of the Tiger’s 16 first-quarter points were from a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Zaylan Duren, and senior Justin Gooden and sophomore Jacob Stolz also added shots from deep in the first half.

In total, the Tigers forced 20 Viking turnovers in the first half, helping take a 45-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“I think we did a great job coming out in the first quarter, first half pretty much, and taking care of business to what we discussed throughout the process of the season thus far,” Caldwell said. “What we want to do is set the tone, and I thought we did a great job tonight.”

Fouls slowed down the pace of play in the second half and reduced the amount of turnovers for both teams. Turnovers helped the Vikings cut Consol’s lead to under 20 as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 22-13 in the final frame. The Vikings also outrebounded the Tigers 40-25 overall.

Bryan senior forward Chris Maxey took advantage of rebounds and put-backs to score a team-high 15 points, and senior guard TJ Johnson scored 14.

Consol senior guard Kaden Lewis netted a game-high 22 points, including nine in the first quarter. Both Duren and LaChauncey Thomas scored 10.

As nondistrict play winds down in early December, the Tigers know they have a convincing win in a rivalry game to bolster confidence.

“It’s just a great thing to see the young men and the coaches being able to come together and do a great job with both programs,” Caldwell said.

A&M Consolidated 74, Bryan 57

CONSOL — Kaden Lewis 22, LaChauncey Thomas 10, Zaylan Duren 10, Justin Gooden 7, Jamieson Chambers 6, Jacob Stolz 5, Jonathan Love 4, Adam Jackson 4, Andrew Daily IV 2, Zauntavion Jessie 2.

BRYAN — Chris Maxey 15, TJ Johnson 14, William Jefferson 8, Darius Brooks 6, Zach Williams 5, Ke’Auntrae Merchant 5, William Gayle 2, Malcom Gooden 1, DJ Nelson 1.

Consol;22;23;16;13;—74

Bryan;13;8;14;22;—57