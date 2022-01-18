A&M Consolidated boys basketball team controls game start to finish in 59-35 win over Magnolia

The game was never in doubt for the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team in the Tigers’ 59-35 win over Magnolia in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Consol never trailed and led by as many as 33 in the fourth quarter as the Tigers’ strong defensive pressure often turned into efficient offense.
The Tigers shot 62.1% from the field through the first three quarters and finished at 52.2%. On defense, Consol’s full-court pressure and zone defense both were too difficult for Magnolia to manage as the Bulldogs had 23 turnovers. Magnolia scored more points in the fourth quarter (20) than the first three combined (15), but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs. Before making 8 of 15 fourth-quarter shots, Magnolia made just 5 of 23 (21.7%) attempts.
“What I like to see is the guys are starting to catch onto various other offenses that we’re starting to put into play, and they’re taking their time to get high-percentage shots,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “We know what we can do. Now it’s what do we need to work on to get us ready for the next phase. Not saying we’re overlooking anything else, but we want to get ourselves to where not only are we taking care of business here in district, but if there is any light for us playoffwise, we want to put a mixture of both, take care of business now and do what we need to do to get us prepared for when we’re not able to play up-tempo and quick.”
No Consol player scored in double figures, but the Tigers spread the wealth with 10 players scoring. Starters Ziyan Ali and Dre Minor led Consol with nine points each.
The Tigers’ bench also scored a combined 28 points as Daily implemented a platoon system. Some of Consol’s best stretches of offense came with a five-man bench lineup, including in the third quarter when the Tigers’ backups made layups on five straight possessions to pull ahead 45-15 with under a minute left in the period. Trey Taylor and Jessie Wright each had eight points off the bench for Consol.
“It’s everyone knowing they have a major role to play,” Daily said. “There’s never one that sticks out within this group. It’s going to take a unit, and that’s what we are striving to do.”
Consol set the tone early with a dominating first half as the Tigers led 26-7 at the break. Open shots weren’t always there, but Consol’s ball movement and fast-break offense allowed the Tigers to make 10 of 18 from the field in the first half.
Consol held Magnolia scoreless for the first six minutes of the game but only led 6-2. The Tigers extended their lead to 12-2 by the end of the opening period, however, as Wright hit 3-pointers on back-to-back Consol possessions.
The Bulldogs started finding some offense at the start of the second quarter as Austin Murski threw down a dunk to pull the Bulldogs within 16-7 with 5:47 to play in the first half. That’s as close as Magnolia would get, though. Consol outscored the Bulldogs 10-0 the rest of the second quarter.
With the win, Consol maintained a tie for second place in the district standings with Magnolia West, which owns a tiebreaker over the Tigers with the Mustangs holding a head-to-head win. Consol has an open date Friday then returns to action next Tuesday when it hosts Brenham (9-19, 1-8).
“It’s very important to be mindful of what’s at stake and to not lose focus,” Daily said. “I believe the guys did a great job today of not losing focus on what we needed to do. Offensively, they were in tune to what we were striving to do, different changes that we made at halftime for the defense. They paid attention, and they were also making sure they were holding each other accountable.”
A&M Consolidated 59, Magnolia 35
MAGNOLIA (5-18, 2-7) — Cason Carlson 16, Austin Murski 6, Jio Lebron 5, Alex Thomas 4, Sanders 3, Dustin Lindvall 1.
CONSOL (18-7, 7-2) — Ziyan Ali 9, Dre Minor 9, Trey Taylor 8, Jalen Wright 8, Adam Jackson 6, Justin Gooden 5, Zauntavion Jessie 4, Jonathan Love 4, LaChauncey Thomas 4, Kaden Lewis 2.
Magnolia;2;5;8;20;—;35
A&M Consolidated;12;14;19;14;—;59
Next: Consol hosts Brenham, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday