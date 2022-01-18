A&M Consolidated boys basketball team controls game start to finish in 59-35 win over Magnolia

The Tigers shot 62.1% from the field through the first three quarters and finished at 52.2%. On defense, Consol’s full-court pressure and zone defense both were too difficult for Magnolia to manage as the Bulldogs had 23 turnovers. Magnolia scored more points in the fourth quarter (20) than the first three combined (15), but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs. Before making 8 of 15 fourth-quarter shots, Magnolia made just 5 of 23 (21.7%) attempts.

“What I like to see is the guys are starting to catch onto various other offenses that we’re starting to put into play, and they’re taking their time to get high-percentage shots,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “We know what we can do. Now it’s what do we need to work on to get us ready for the next phase. Not saying we’re overlooking anything else, but we want to get ourselves to where not only are we taking care of business here in district, but if there is any light for us playoffwise, we want to put a mixture of both, take care of business now and do what we need to do to get us prepared for when we’re not able to play up-tempo and quick.”