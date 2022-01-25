A&M Consolidated boys basketball team continues hot streak with win over Brenham

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is hitting its stride as the Tigers began the second half of District 19-5A play with a 60-39 victory over Brenham on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Consol won its third straight game by double figures.
Brenham took a 3-2 lead on a three-point play by senior Kaden Watts with 6:48 left in the first quarter, but Consol’s Dre Minor, who scored 10 points, had a three-point play of his own less than a minute later to put the Tigers ahead for the remainder of the night.
Senior Ziyan Ali scored a team-high 16 points for Consol as the Tigers led by as many as 23 late in the fourth quarter. Paint touches were limited for Consol with Brenham running a stiff zone defense, but the Tigers’ ball movement and transition offense allowed them to get ahead early and maintain their lead.
Consol head coach Andrew Daily said his staff has been stressing taking more high-percentage shots. Daily noted that Brenham did a decent job with its zone defense, which he added has been an Achilles heel at times for the Tigers’ offense.
“In spurts offensively we did a better job of slowing down and trying to take our time to run some clock as well as making sure we got high-percentage shots,” Daily said. “I think we can still get better with both, but I think we did a better job of being patient. We’re becoming more patient on the offensive side.”
Junior Justin Gooden scored back-to-back fast-break layups followed by a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Consol a 12-3 first-quarter lead and force Brenham to use a timeout. Gooden finished with 10 points as the Tigers had three scorers in double figures.
Brenham didn’t make a basket in the second quarter, missing all five shot attempts and giving the ball away 10 times. The Cubs did make 5 of 6 free throws in the period, but the Tigers took a commanding 35-16 lead into halftime.
Shots started to fall in the second half for Brenham, but the Cubs were only able to pull within 16 points. Consol was off last Friday, and Daily said the Tigers used the practice time to shore up their defense.
“That’s something that we’ve been working on all week is the half-court defense, making sure we’re rotating properly, communicating with one another in the half-court segment, and I think they did a great job with that,” Daily said.
Consol’s deep bench proved to be pivotal again as the Tigers’ backups combined for 17 points.
Consol looks to maintain second place in the district standings when the Tigers host rival College Station at 8 p.m. Friday. Consol cruised past the Cougars 66-34 in the teams’ first meeting this season on Dec. 21.
“In district play, we’re starting the second round, so it’s important that you take care of business each night, so this was a great win for us to stay in the position that we’re in,” Daily said. “Now it’s time to get focused for Friday’s game.”
A&M Consolidated 60, Brenham 39
BRENHAM (10-20, 2-9) — Shaun Ray 15, Delvin Gantt 9, Kaden Watts 7, Jamey Rogers 4, Justin Garza 3, Dylan Jacobs 1.
CONSOL (19-7, 8-2) — Ziyan Ali 16, Justin Gooden 10, Dre Minor 10, Kaden Lewis 6, Jalen Wright 6, Zaylen Duren 5, Trey Taylor 4, Jonathan Love 2, Adam Jackson 1.
Brenham 11 5 15 8 — 39
A&M Consolidated 21 14 13 12 — 60
Next: Consol hosts College Station, 8 p.m. Friday