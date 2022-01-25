A&M Consolidated boys basketball team continues hot streak with win over Brenham

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is hitting its stride as the Tigers began the second half of District 19-5A play with a 60-39 victory over Brenham on Tuesday at Tiger Gym. Consol won its third straight game by double figures.

Brenham took a 3-2 lead on a three-point play by senior Kaden Watts with 6:48 left in the first quarter, but Consol’s Dre Minor, who scored 10 points, had a three-point play of his own less than a minute later to put the Tigers ahead for the remainder of the night.

Senior Ziyan Ali scored a team-high 16 points for Consol as the Tigers led by as many as 23 late in the fourth quarter. Paint touches were limited for Consol with Brenham running a stiff zone defense, but the Tigers’ ball movement and transition offense allowed them to get ahead early and maintain their lead.

Consol head coach Andrew Daily said his staff has been stressing taking more high-percentage shots. Daily noted that Brenham did a decent job with its zone defense, which he added has been an Achilles heel at times for the Tigers’ offense.