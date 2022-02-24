A&M Consolidated boys basketball team comes up short in area playoffs

GIDDINGS — A&M Consolidated was inches away from making its first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2017, but Pflugerville Weiss had other plans.
The Tigers (25-9) played catch up for the majority of the second half and got within one point of Weiss before the Wolves used three trips to the free-throw line to secure a 54-48 victory Thursday in the Class 5A area boys basketball playoffs at Buffalo Gym.
Weiss (25-12) advances to the 5A Region III quarterfinals and will face the winner of No. 19 Austin Anderson vs. New Caney next week.
“They did a great job with the fight,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said of his Tigers. “There just wasn’t enough time left on the clock for us to be able to continue with that momentum and surge to go our way.”
It was a bittersweet end for Consol, which made it to the area round for the first time since 2020. The Tigers lose four seniors in Ziyan Ali, Dre Minor, Tanner Spell and Joshua Smart. Starters Ali and Minor combined for 20 points Thursday.
“Our hats go off to the senior class,” said Daily, who is in his third year at the helm. “They did a phenomenal job this year, and they’ve helped build a foundation that we have started here with this coaching staff three years ago. They’ve been very instrumental in this program.”
Consol led once in the second half, taking a 29-28 lead on a basket by Kaden Lewis, but Weiss quickly took back the reigns and forced the Tigers to play from behind the entire fourth quarter. Consol got within 46-41 in the final period thanks to a 6-1 run, but Weiss answered with a three-point play from Tyson Whybrew with 1 minutes, 34 seconds left.
From there, the Tigers pressed on the gas pedal, scoring seven straight points to get within 49-48 on two baskets by Lewis and a perfectly-executed play for a 3-pointer by Justin Gooden, which had the crowd on its feet.
“They did a wonderful job,” Daily said.
Weiss took a timeout after Lewis’ second basket and went 5 for 6 at the charity stripe in the remaining 36.6 seconds to secure the victory. Consol had a chance to tie the game at 51 but missed a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim.
Consol had to battle 6-foot-6 Whybrew and 6-8 Cameron Jackson in the second half. The duo combined for 11 points during the second half and got help on the outside from Weiss’ leading scorer Jarmaine Mason, who hit crucial 3s to extend the Wolves’ lead.
“Trying to capitalize on the defensive side when they did shoot and trying to get [Whybrew and Jackson] from not grabbing the boards ... that’s what we wanted to do,” Daily said. “But the balls kept getting back out to them, so it just hurt us.”
Allowing second-chance baskets was Consol’s kryptonite in the second quarter as Weiss went on a 19-2 run over the final 5:15 of the first half. It was major comeback for the Wolves, who fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter following a 14-0 run from the Tigers.
Mason scored eight points during the 19-2 run on two 3s and a layup, while the remaining points came from opportunities provided by the Wolves’ defense.
“It was basically the second-chance points ... that hurt us,” Daily said. “That’s what allowed them to extend the lead the way they did and come back in the second quarter.”
Gooden finished with 10 points and five steals. Lewis added eight points, and Adam Jackson had five. Gooden and Ali each had five assists, while Lewis had four. Ali also had five rebounds.
Pflugerville Weiss 54, A&M Consolidated 48
WEISS (25-12) — Jarmaine Mason 19, Cameron Jackson 12, Tyson Whybrew 10, Tory Simmons 6, Corey Penson 5, Lorenzo Diggs 2.
CONSOL (25-9) — Ziyan Ali 10, Justin Gooden 10, Dre Minor 10, Kaden Lewis 8, Adam Jackson 5, Zaylen Duren 3, LaChauncey Thomas 2.
Weiss;4;21;10;19;—;54
Consol;16;4;11;17;—;48