A&M Consolidated boys basketball team comes up short in area playoffs

Consol led once in the second half, taking a 29-28 lead on a basket by Kaden Lewis, but Weiss quickly took back the reigns and forced the Tigers to play from behind the entire fourth quarter. Consol got within 46-41 in the final period thanks to a 6-1 run, but Weiss answered with a three-point play from Tyson Whybrew with 1 minutes, 34 seconds left.

From there, the Tigers pressed on the gas pedal, scoring seven straight points to get within 49-48 on two baskets by Lewis and a perfectly-executed play for a 3-pointer by Justin Gooden, which had the crowd on its feet.

“They did a wonderful job,” Daily said.

Weiss took a timeout after Lewis’ second basket and went 5 for 6 at the charity stripe in the remaining 36.6 seconds to secure the victory. Consol had a chance to tie the game at 51 but missed a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim.

Consol had to battle 6-foot-6 Whybrew and 6-8 Cameron Jackson in the second half. The duo combined for 11 points during the second half and got help on the outside from Weiss’ leading scorer Jarmaine Mason, who hit crucial 3s to extend the Wolves’ lead.