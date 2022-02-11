A&M Consolidated boys basketball team clinches No. 2 seed with win over Magnolia West

It was a productive Friday night for the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team, which clinched District 19-5A’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs and got revenge on Magnolia West with a 65-49 victory over the Mustangs at Tiger Gym.

The Tigers never trailed and held Magnolia West to 4-of-11 shooting in a dominating third quarter. The Mustangs beat Consol 70-66 in the team’s last meeting, but after tying the game 2-2, they trailed the rest of the way.

“I think we did a great job of capitalizing on bringing the pressure,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “Whether it’s sending someone to trap or if it’s just one man on the ball bringing some great pressure, I think we did a great job tonight with defensively communicating and flying around.”

Consol used a 10-0 run to build an 18-6 lead in the opening quarter. The Mustangs fought to keep the game close in the second quarter, but two late 3-pointers from Zaylan Duren and a layup from Adam Jackson kept the Tigers in control.

Consol led 32-21 at halftime, relying more on success in the paint in the first half rather than its usual production off transition baskets.