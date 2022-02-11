A&M Consolidated boys basketball team clinches No. 2 seed with win over Magnolia West

It was a productive Friday night for the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team, which clinched District 19-5A’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs and got revenge on Magnolia West with a 65-49 victory over the Mustangs at Tiger Gym.
The Tigers never trailed and held Magnolia West to 4-of-11 shooting in a dominating third quarter. The Mustangs beat Consol 70-66 in the team’s last meeting, but after tying the game 2-2, they trailed the rest of the way.
“I think we did a great job of capitalizing on bringing the pressure,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “Whether it’s sending someone to trap or if it’s just one man on the ball bringing some great pressure, I think we did a great job tonight with defensively communicating and flying around.”
Consol used a 10-0 run to build an 18-6 lead in the opening quarter. The Mustangs fought to keep the game close in the second quarter, but two late 3-pointers from Zaylan Duren and a layup from Adam Jackson kept the Tigers in control.
Consol led 32-21 at halftime, relying more on success in the paint in the first half rather than its usual production off transition baskets.
“It was an adjustment, making sure we took advantage of that, not just allowing them to stay there for second-chance baskets and being able to keep the tempo,” Daily said. “... One thing we’ve been saying, not just now but also being mindful of the playoffs, is being able to capitalize on the inside and having some productivity down low.”
Consol maintained control after halftime, hitting 8 of 14 shots in the third quarter. Ziyan Ali made two putbacks to sandwich a 7-0 run by the Mustangs. Seconds after Ali’s second putback, Consol scored on a free throw from Kaden Lewis and another basket from Ali for a 39-28 lead.
Later in the third quarter, Duren took a pass from Justin Gooden and knocked down a 3 from the left wing with 3 minutes, 1 second left in the period to kick start an 11-4 run. During the run that closed out the quarter, the Tigers scored on two driving layups off back-to-back steals for a comfortable 50-34 lead.
Consol’s defense kept Magnolia West at bay in the fourth quarter as the Tigers’ earned style points on offense. Ali got the ball on a rebound early in the period, but incoming pressure from a Magnolia West defender forced the senior to set up Dre Minor for a basket on a nifty play that earned praise from the home crowd.
The Mustangs answered with a 5-2 run led by Brandon Beavers and leading scorer Jacob Homer, but Lachauncey Thomas shut down any momentum Magnolia West had with a highlight-reel dunk to give Consol a 56-39 lead with 3:48 left.
Ali and Duren kept the cheers coming with a 3-pointer and putback, respectively, and Thomas helped secure the win with a putback and another dunk off an assist from Gooden. Magnolia West’s Xavier Portalis, who finished with 14 points, added two free throws to close out the game.
Consol’s bench scored 22 points, which Daily said bodes well for the Tigers just a week away from starting the playoffs.
“It’s a major plus for us to have,” Daily said. “It’s also a good problem for coaches to have, to look on the bench and see if we want to rotate five in or if we want to rotate a few. You never know who is going to perform the next night.”
Consol will close out the regular season against Waller at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
A&M Consolidated 65, Magnolia West 49
MAGNOLIA WEST (13-12, 10-5) — Jacob Homer 17, Xavier Portalis 14, Brandon Beavers 9, James Ellwanger 7, Elijah Portalis 2.
CONSOL (23-8, 12-3) — Dre Minor 13, Zaylan Duren 13, Ziyan Ali 12, Lachauncey Thomas 10, Adam Jackson 8, Kaden Lewis 3, Trey Taylor 2, Justin Gooden 2, Tanner Spell 2.
Magnolia West;6;15;13;15;—;49
Consol;18;14;18;15;—;65
Highlights: Lewis 10 rebounds, four assists; Ali six rebounds, three assists; Jackson four steals.
Next: Consol hosts Waller, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday