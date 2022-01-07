A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats Rudder 70-51 in 19-5A play

Adam Jackson led Consol during the stretch with a team-high five points while forcing three turnovers. Ziyan Ali and Zauntavion Jessie added four straight free throws, and another scoop-and-score from Jackson extended Consol’s lead to 38-16.

“That’s one thing we continue to stress and emphasize in regards to what we need to do defensively,” Daily said. “The main thing is to disrupt whatever [Rudder] strives to do on the offensive side, and if we’re able to do that, we can take advantage of that on the other side with layups and baskets.”

Consol made 15 of 38 shots from the field in the first half, more than doubling the Rangers’ attempts (9 of 17).

“I think at the start we made some good passes,” Carrabine said. “Then after a long stretch we just threw the ball to everybody but ourselves, which is not a good recipe to be very successful.”

For the Tigers, the win was the momentum swing they needed after falling to Katy Paetow in their first district loss Tuesday.

“A great way to bounce back,” Daily said.