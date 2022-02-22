A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats Cleveland in bi-district playoffs

WALLER — The gym at Waller High School is nicknamed “The Doghouse,” where the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team found itself in a dogfight with Cleveland during the Class 5A bi-district playoffs Tuesday night.
The Tigers never trailed but had to fight to pull away with a scrappy 52-34 win over the Indians and advance to the area playoffs to face Pflugerville Weiss (24-12) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Giddings. Weiss won District 17-5A and beat Lockhart 63-46 in the bi-district playoffs Monday.
“It was basically a playoff atmosphere,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “No one wants to go home. That’s no matter what seed you were in your district. Everyone’s coming to look to play another game, so it was a hard-fought game. I believe our guys had a little excitement of the first round, first playoff game. It was just getting us to settle down mentally and take care of business.”
Consol, which finished second in 19-5A, led by 15 points twice during the third quarter, but Cleveland chipped away at the Tigers’ lead to pull within six with 5:35 left in the game. Consol closed on a 14-2 run to squash Cleveland’s comeback attempt.
Consol’s strong defense held Cleveland to 11 of 37 shooting (29.7%) and forced 24 turnovers, including 18 in the first half. The Indians reached the double bonus in each half, but Cleveland, which finished third in 20-5A, couldn’t capitalize at the charity stripe, making just 7 of 22 (31.8%) free throws.
Kaden Lewis and Dre Minor led the Tigers with 10 points each. Starters Justin Gooden and Zaylen Duren added nine and seven points, respectively.
Daily said continuing to pressure the ball helped Consol hold off Cleveland during the second half.
“I believe it was the defensive effort with being able to wear them down at the beginning of the first half, and they did have a surge during that process,” Daily said. “I believe the guys did a great job of being mindful of the changes and adjustments we made as a coaching staff.”
Turnovers at times slowed Consol during the first half. The Tigers had 12 and made just 7 of 26 shots, but a 9-2 run in the final 3:05 of the second quarter helped Consol take a 22-11 lead into halftime.
Consol led 10-3 after the first quarter, which was a defensive battle on both sides. The Tigers raced to an 8-1 lead with 5:28 left in the opening period but were held scoreless for over five minutes before Lewis made a contested layup with 15 seconds remaining in the period.
“[We] basically let them know, hey, fellas, just settle down,” Daily said. “Don’t rush. We’re an up-tempo team and sometimes it’s hard for us to kind of slow it down in a way ... we needed to value the ball on the offensive side and just take it one possession at a time.”
Waller’s gym was not close to full, but the game’s atmosphere was intense from start to finish with a rambunctious crowd keeping energy high for all 32 minutes. Daily said the Tigers have to do better at the free-throw line after a 13-of-30 night but added that they did well adjusting during the game.
“I think what we’re going to come away with from this game is you have to come and be focused, be locked in,” Daily said. “Everything is not going to go your way the entire game, but you have to know how to weather the storm.”
A&M Consolidated 52, Cleveland 34
CONSOL (25-8) — Lewis 10, Minor 10, Gooden 9, Duren 7, Jackson 6, Ali 4, Love 3, Thomas 2.
CLEVELAND (15-16) — Viands 11, Hines 7, Spencer 7, Robertson 6, Roldan 3.
Consol;10;12;11;19;—;52
Cleveland;3;8;14;9;—;34
Next: Consol vs. Pflugerville Weiss, Class 5A area playoffs, Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Thursday