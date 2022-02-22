A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats Cleveland in bi-district playoffs

Kaden Lewis and Dre Minor led the Tigers with 10 points each. Starters Justin Gooden and Zaylen Duren added nine and seven points, respectively.

Daily said continuing to pressure the ball helped Consol hold off Cleveland during the second half.

“I believe it was the defensive effort with being able to wear them down at the beginning of the first half, and they did have a surge during that process,” Daily said. “I believe the guys did a great job of being mindful of the changes and adjustments we made as a coaching staff.”

Turnovers at times slowed Consol during the first half. The Tigers had 12 and made just 7 of 26 shots, but a 9-2 run in the final 3:05 of the second quarter helped Consol take a 22-11 lead into halftime.

Consol led 10-3 after the first quarter, which was a defensive battle on both sides. The Tigers raced to an 8-1 lead with 5:28 left in the opening period but were held scoreless for over five minutes before Lewis made a contested layup with 15 seconds remaining in the period.