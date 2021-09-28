A&M Consolidated bounces back with sweep of Magnolia West to start second half of 19-5A

Magnolia West had power behind hitters Evelyn Snook and Alexa Hayes, who combined for 16 kills overall, but errors at the net put the team in a hole early in the second set.

Conner said he credited libero Gracen Harrell for helping Consol stay focused in the first two sets despite pressure from Snook and Hayes. Harrell’s adjustments helped her finish with 15 digs as she often gave Consol hitters more chances to score at the net. Harrell also had help from defense specialists Jasmine Fau and Faith Taylor, who finished with a combined 20 digs.

“She does a great job of managing the court and communicating with me as well, because she can see a lot more than I can on the sidelines, Conner said. “So credit to her for adjusting the defense and [Fau] and [Taylor] on the backside helping her as well.”

Consol opened the second set with back-to-back kills from Emma Pahl and Ava Derbes, and two straight errors by the Lady Mustangs gave Consol a 4-0 lead. The Lady Tigers later had a 5-1 run then scored another string of points thanks to two kills, two blocks from Lesley Munoz and an ace from Taylor for a 16-10 lead. Consol continued to take advantage of Magnolia West errors, and Derbes secured the second set victory with two assists and two kills. Derbes finished with 13 assists, 12 kills and five digs overall.