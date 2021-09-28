A&M Consolidated bounces back with sweep of Magnolia West to start second half of 19-5A

A five-set loss against Rudder last week sent the A&M Consolidated volleyball team back to the drawing board Monday with the second half of District 19-5A play on the horizon.
The much-needed reflection did the Lady Tigers well as they swept Magnolia West 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 on Tuesday at Tiger Gym to remain tied for second place with Brenham in the district standings. Undefeated College Station leads the group with an 9-0 league record.
“It’s huge,” Consol head coach Colton Conner said of Tuesday’s win, “especially after bouncing back from Friday’s loss. A lot of things didn’t go our way on Friday, and we recognized it. The fifth set, we realized that we were a better team than how we played.”
Magnolia West (9-18, 3-6), which Consol (22-13, 7-2) also swept in August, played well in the first two sets and forced the Lady Tigers to use big runs to regain control of each.
A Consol error and a Holly Windrum kill gave the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 lead that they didn’t relinquish until midway through the first set. But Consol eventually used four straight Magnolia West errors to fuel a 7-0 run for a 14-10 lead. The Lady Tigers earned their remaining points off four Lady Mustang errors, an ace and six kills from four different hitters to take a 1-0 match lead.
“[We] did a fantastic job today of doing the little things that we talked about and executing those to a T,” Conner said.
Magnolia West had power behind hitters Evelyn Snook and Alexa Hayes, who combined for 16 kills overall, but errors at the net put the team in a hole early in the second set.
Conner said he credited libero Gracen Harrell for helping Consol stay focused in the first two sets despite pressure from Snook and Hayes. Harrell’s adjustments helped her finish with 15 digs as she often gave Consol hitters more chances to score at the net. Harrell also had help from defense specialists Jasmine Fau and Faith Taylor, who finished with a combined 20 digs.
“She does a great job of managing the court and communicating with me as well, because she can see a lot more than I can on the sidelines, Conner said. “So credit to her for adjusting the defense and [Fau] and [Taylor] on the backside helping her as well.”
Consol opened the second set with back-to-back kills from Emma Pahl and Ava Derbes, and two straight errors by the Lady Mustangs gave Consol a 4-0 lead. The Lady Tigers later had a 5-1 run then scored another string of points thanks to two kills, two blocks from Lesley Munoz and an ace from Taylor for a 16-10 lead. Consol continued to take advantage of Magnolia West errors, and Derbes secured the second set victory with two assists and two kills. Derbes finished with 13 assists, 12 kills and five digs overall.
The third set belonged entirely to Consol. The Lady Tigers went on a two 9-2 runs that featured nine combined kills for a 20-5 lead. Magnolia West attempted a comeback with a 5-1 run led by Snook, but Consol used three consecutive kills — two from Derbes — to clinch the victory.
“I just keep reminding them that we have great hitters, too,” Conner said. “[We] have Derbes, Pahl, Ella Norton and Munoz swinging hard in practice, so nobody on the other side of the court should intimidate us, because we have the same kind of firepower.”
Setter Abigail McKinney had 22 assists and three aces for Consol. Norton, Pahl and Bella Gutierrez each had five kills. Norton and Paul also had seven and six digs, respectively.