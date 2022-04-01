A&M Consolidated bats go cold in 1-0 loss to Magnolia West

Hits were hard to come by and runs even harder in the A&M Consolidated baseball team’s 1-0 loss to Magnolia West on Friday night in District 19-5A play at Tiger Field.

The Tigers tallied just three hits as the Mustangs completed a two-game sweep over Consol. Magnolia West won the first game 2-0 on Tuesday, holding the Tigers to just two hits.

Magnolia West pitcher Caylon Dygert threw a complete game Friday, striking out eight and issuing just one walk.

The lone run of the game came in the top of the fifth when Magnolia West’s Dawson Park scored on a wild pitch after advancing to third base on another wild pitch.

“It’s pretty disappointing to score zero runs,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said of the Tigers’ week. “We swung through a lot of fastballs, which is disappointing, because that’s what we worked on the last three days is hitting the fastball, and we weren’t very tough.”

Consol’s pitchers kept the Tigers (10-5-2, 5-3) in the game as starter Hunter Bond allowed just one hit in five innings of work. Reliever Sam Nitzke held the Mustangs scoreless in his two innings on the mound and worked out of a jam in the top of the seventh after Magnolia West (11-9, 6-3) put two runners in scoring position.

Free passes caught up to the Tigers’ pitching staff, though, as Consol allowed five walks. Park was one of the five Mustangs who reached base on a walk then came around to score without Magnolia West getting a hit in the frame.

Hitting with runners on base was an issue for the Tigers. Consol was caught in a double-play to end a promising second inning, left a runner on third base in the fourth and had two batters strike out to end the fifth after getting two runners aboard.

“When you give up one run, we should win,” Lennerton said. “I think the guys did a good job on the mound, all three of them this whole week, and we need them to keep doing that. We need our hitters to figure it out.”

Consol continues district play next week with a two-game series against Rudder. The Tigers will host the Rangers in the first game of the series at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I gave them the weekend off, and I told them they need to rest a little bit and get it figured out, and we’ll see them Monday,” Lennerton said.

Magnolia West 1, A&M Consolidated 0

Magnolia West;000;010;0;—;1;3;2

A&M Consolidated;000;000;0;—;0;3;0

W — Caylon Dygert. L — Hunter Bond.

Leading hitters: MAGNOLIA WEST — Dawson Park 2-3, run; Ethan Bourg 1-2, SB. CONSOL — Joaquin Costa 1-2; Wesley Boedecker 1-3; Trace Meadows 1-3.

Next: Consol hosts Rudder, 7 p.m. Tuesday

