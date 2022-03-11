A&M Consolidated baseball team wins two games at Langham Creek tournament

CYPRESS — The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat The Woodlands 4-3 and Buda Johnson 5-1 on Friday at the Langham Creek tournament.

Consol’s Nathan Hodge hit a walk-off RBI single to drive in Trace Meadows for the winning run against The Woodlands. Christian Letendre also hit a three-run home run for the Tigers (6-3-1), while Hunter Bond started on the mound and Dalton Cordray (1-0) pitched in relief.

Against Buda Johnson, Gage Dorris (1-1) started on the mound for Consol with Meadows relieving him in the sixth inning. Ethan Buche hit a solo home run, while Brodie Daniel, Letendre and Cole Eckhardt each had RBIs for the Tigers.

Consol’s sophomores beat Spring 11-10. Rhett Batten had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Consol, while Luke Cordray had an RBI single. Consol’s Wally Bockelmann started on the mound and struck out seven over 2 1/3 innings.