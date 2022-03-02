A&M Consolidated baseball team wins 19-5A opener over Waller

A&M Consolidated’s Hunter Bond pitched a one-hitter to lead the Tiger baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Waller in a District 19-5A opener at Tiger Field on Tuesday night.

Bond (2-0) struck out 11.

Sophomore third baseman Nathan Hodge and senior shortstop Carson Kerbel led a seven-hit Tiger attack. Kerbel had a triple, two walks and three RBIs. Hodge added two hits. Brodie Daniel had a single and three walks. Chase Sodolak, Gage Dorris and Wesley Boedeker also had a hit apiece for Consol.

Consol will open play at the Katy ISD tournament against Katy Cinco Ranch at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A&M Consolidated 8, Waller 0

Waller 000 000 1 — 0 1 3

Consol 160 001 x — 8 7 0

W — Bond (2-0). L — Stewart.