The A&M Consolidated baseball team will face off against a “special” pair of Magnolia West pitchers as the Tigers and Mustangs meet in a battle for first-place in 21-5A this week.

The Tigers (14-8, 8-2) are just a game behind Magnolia West (20-3, 9-1) with four games left. The teams will play at Tuesday at Tiger Field and Friday in Magnolia with both games at 7 p.m.

“They’ve got some really good arms and several of them,” A&M Consolidated head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “I’ve talked to a couple of teams and every arm they run out there is really good and their scores reflect that. They don’t give up many runs. And then I’ve heard their offense is pretty dynamic, we’ve watched them a couple of times and they’ve got guys that handle the bat really well. They just put pressure on you. They don’t stop.”

Magnolia West's pitching staff is led by James Ellwanger, who will play at Dallas Baptist and Caylon Dygert, who has signed with Wharton County Junior College.

“Ellwanger is a possible draft guy,” Lennerton said. “He’s committed to DBU and I’ve heard that he’s been touching 98 mph, pitching at about 94-96. That’s obvious unique to high school. We train for velocity all the time but that’s at a different level.”

Dygert also catches and is a standout at the plate. He's complemented in the batting order by sophomore infielder Caldwell McFaddin.

“Up and down their order, they’re pretty good,” Lennerton said. “You don’t score 9-12 runs in almost every game with just two or three hitters.”

Consol is coming off a 5-0 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek.

“We’ve played really good defense and the guys that we’ve thrown out on the mound have kept us in games and won us some games,” Lennerton said. “We feel good. We’re in a really good spot and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”