A&M Consolidated baseball team tops Katy to wrap up tournament play

KATY — The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Katy 8-3 on Saturday to end play at the Katy ISD tournament.

Consol’s Sam Nitzke, Nate Maddox and Gage Dorris combined for 13 strikeouts and held Katy to six hits over seven innings. Nitzke (1-0) started and lasted 4 1/3 innings to earn the win

Brodie Daniel had a triple and single, and Nathan Hodge had a double and single for Consol (4-1-1). Wesley Boedeker also had a two-run double.

Consol will play at Waller on Tuesday in District 19-5A action.