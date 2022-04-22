A&M Consolidated baseball team tops Katy Jordan to complete series sweep

KATY — A&M Consolidated’s Chase Sodolak and Joaquin Costa each singled and scored a run, and junior right-hander Sam Nitzke did the rest, tossing a two-hit shutout in the Tigers’ 2-0 victory over Katy Jordan on Friday to sweep the two-game District 19-5A series.

Sodolak scored in the second and Costa in the sixth for the only runs of the game. They scored on Carson Kerbel and Brodie Daniel’s sacrifice flies.

Nitzke struck out 11 and held Jordan (7-18-2, 2-12) to two singles. He worked out of bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the fifth with three consecutive strikeouts.

Consol beat Jordan 9-4 on Tuesday at Tiger Field.

Consol (13-8-2, 8-6) will host College Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Field to start their two-game district series. The Tigers entered Friday night in a tie for fifth with Katy Paetow and still have a shot at claiming one of 19-5A’s four playoff spots.