CONROE — The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Conroe Caney Creek 7-3 on Friday in the Conroe tournament.

Consol freshman Owen Horrell started and pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits. Grady Jasper and Trace Meadows both pitched in relief.

At the plate, Consol’s Trey Walker had a double and single and two RBIs. Klayton Kurtz had an RBI single, and Cannon Kieschnick and Joaquin Costa each scored on wild pitches. Meadows, Lane McGuire and Gage Boyd also stole bases for the Tigers.