A&M Consolidated baseball team ties Cinco Ranch, loses to Fort Bend Travis at Katy tournament
KATY — The A&M Consolidated baseball team finished in a 5-5 tie against Cinco Ranch then lost to Fort Bend Travis 9-1 to open the Katy ISD tournament Thursday.

Against Cinco Ranch, Consol’s Brodie Daniel, Nathan Hodge and Ethan Buche had RBI hits, while Carson Kerbel had an RBI and a run scored while playing solid defense. Kyle Collins started on the mound for the Tigers, giving up one run over four innings.

Against Fort Bend Travis, Hodge drove in Consol’s run. Fort Bend Travis’ leadoff hitter Michah Dean homered and tripled, and Lathen Buzard had three hits and two RBIs.

The Tigers (2-1-1) will face Morton Ranch on Friday and Katy on Saturday at the tournament.

Consol’s sophomore team won two games Thursday, beating Navasota JV 7-2 and Buffalo 10-0. Consol’s Wyatt Greaves had a hit and five steals against Navasota.

A&M Consolidated logo
