Playing on a wet field with rain falling throughout the ball game, the A&M Consolidated baseball team took advantage of the conditions for an 11-5 win over Brenham in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

The Tigers never trailed and scored runs in every inning except the third. It wasn’t until the fifth inning though that the Tigers blew the game open with a six-run barrage.

The Cubs had finally gotten on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth as Texas A&M pledge Drake Bentke singled with two outs to start the rally. Bentke took second on a wild pitch and scored on Gunner Gee’s double. Grant Rojas then drove in Gee to cut Consol’s lead to 4-2.

The Tigers began pouring it on in the bottom of the inning.

Trey Walker drew a leadoff walk and took second on Cole Bentz’s ground out. Dalton Cordray then hit a grounder that looked like it would be the second out of the inning but reached on a throwing error. Walker scored and Cordray raced to second on the play.

Cordray scored when Cannon Keischnick reached on another throwing error to first and rounded the bases, scoring when Brenham committed another throwing error trying to retire him at third base. Consol’s Clayton Ely bunted on the next at-bat and reached again on a throwing error by the Cubs. Brenham went to the bullpen next, but Consol’s Kai Hood, Nathan Hodge and Trace Meadows each drew walks, and the Cubs went to the bullpen for the second time in the inning.

Brody Hemann came in for the Cubs and finished the game. Hemann was one of four pitchers that the Cubs used as Lane Sparks, Eric Aschenbeck and RJ Ratcliff all pitched for Brenham.

Brenham issued one more walk in the bottom of the fifth as Joaquin Costa took his free base. After that, Walker was back up to the plate and flew out. Bentz was hit by a pitch, but the inning finally ended with Cordray flying out and the Tigers leading 10-2.

The Cubs kept battling and added three runs in the sixth with just one of them being earned. Tanner Reese led off the inning with a single, then Hemann reached on a throwing error and Sparks walked to load the bases. After a fly out, the Cubs got a sacrifice fly from Jacob Mabie then scored two more runs on a fielding and throwing error on a Bentke grounder to cut Consol’s lead to 10-5 game.

The Tigers added one more run in the bottom of the sixth as Hood homered for the game’s only home run.

Brenham’s Grant Rogas led off with a single in the seventh but two fly outs and a strikeout ended the game.

For Consol, the Tigers used just two pitchers as Sam Nitzke started and Cordray entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth and pitched the rest of the game.

The teams will meet again at Fireman’s Park in Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday.

A&M Consolidated 11, Brenham 5

Brenham;000;023;0;—;5;5;5;

Consol;121;061;x;—;11;5;2