A&M Consolidated baseball team sweeps Brenham with 4-1 win

The green on Brenham’s uniforms proved to have no luck on St. Patrick’s Day against A&M Consolidated’s starting pitcher Sam Nitzke, who threw a complete game in the Tigers’ 4-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Tiger Field.

The win gave Consol (8-3-2, 3-1) a series sweep over Brenham (10-7-1, 2-2) for the week as the Tigers maintained a tie for first place in District 19-5A. The Tigers took down the Cubs 3-1 in Game 1 of the district series in Brenham.

“There’s several teams in our league that are going to fight for playoff spots, and they’re one, so to get two wins out of them, it’s big,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “I told the guys on Tuesday that win was big at their place, but I think the playoff teams are going to be decided in the second game. Teams that can sweep or avoid a sweep is going to be really important, so I’m proud of their effort today.”

Nitzke’s strong performance on the mound carried the Tigers to victory. He allowed just one run on three hits and induced a number of groundouts while striking out five. During the middle innings, Nitzke retired 13 straight Brenham batters.

“Sam’s been a bulldog,” Lennerton said. “That’s his third really, really good start in a row. We started him two weeks ago against Katy — that’s a big 6A school. And then last week he finished our tournament really well against another 6A school, so we feel good giving the ball to Sam right now. He did a great job.”

Extra-base hits were hard to come by with the wind blowing in all afternoon, but Consol was able to capitalize on singles in opportune moments.

Consol took a 2-1 lead in the third as Carson Kerbel blooped a single into right field to bring home Christian Letendre after he advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third. Then in the fifth, the Tigers tacked on two insurance runs on a sharp single down the first-base line from Trace Meadows, plating Brodie Daniel and Nathan Hodge for a 4-1 lead.

“I thought we did a good job with what they gave us,” Lennerton said. “They’re a competitive team, so you’re not going to get a lot of opportunities, but Trace Meadows came up with a big [hit] there late in the game and kind of let us settle in there for the last couple innings.”

Brenham took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Cade Warmke’s slow roller to second base gave Lane Sparks enough time to score from third.

The Cubs’ lead was short-lived, though, as a Brenham miscue allowed the Tigers to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the first. With runners on the corners, Consol’s Ty Hodge stole second, but Brenham didn’t cover the throwdown from the catcher, allowing Brodie Daniel to score from third on the error.

The Tigers will play two games against Katy Paetow next week with the first game of the series set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paetow.

“We’re going to take three days off, and then we’re going to go get Paetow,” Lennerton said. “We’ve just got to keep collecting wins and keep playing good baseball.”

• NOTES — The JV teams split a doubleheader Wednesday. Brenham won the first game 1-0 with Consol pitchers Nathaniel Maddox and Klayton Kurtz combining for nine strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. Will Hargett went 2 for 3, while Trey Walker and Jack Benjamin each had a hit. Consol won the second game 4-3. Gage Boyd, Cole Bentz, Kurtz and Clayton Ely each drove in a run for the Tigers. Boyd and Walker each had two hits, and Mo Foketi had one. Consol’s Stryker Blevins struck out four and gave up one run over five innings, and Hargett struck out two in two innings of relief.

A&M Consolidated 4, Brenham 1

Brenham;100;000;0;—;1;3;2

Consol;101;020;X;—;4;7;1

W — Sam Nitzke. L — Cade Warmke.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Nathan Hodge 3-3, run; Brodie Daniel 2-2, 2B, 2 runs; Trace Meadows 1-4, 2 RBIs; Carson Kerbel 1-3, RBI. BRENHAM — Lane Sparks 1-3, run; Mason Lampe 1-3; Ethan Jezerski 1-3.

Next: Consol at Katy Paetow, 7 p.m. Tuesday