Cole Bentz brought the juice at the plate, and the A&M Consolidated pitching staff kept the Belton bats at bay for most of the afternoon as Consol swept its Class 5A bi-district doubleheader 1-0 and 3-1 on Saturday at Tiger Field.

Bentz provided some much-needed offense for Consol (18-10) over both games as the senior slugger had the game’s lone RBI in the opener and got the scoring started in the second game.

“I’ve been swinging it well in practice, and then I had to change my mindset from just swinging early and getting out of counts early to take control out of the umpires hand and just put the bat in my own hand,” Bentz said.

Bentz and Consol didn’t waste time getting on the scoreboard in Game 2. Kai Hood drew a leadoff walk in the top of the first, and Joaquin Costa reached on a nicely placed bunt. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, then Bentz drove in Hood with a single. Costa later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Costa scored again in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Nathan Hodge to give Consol a 3-0 lead.

Consol held firm until the sixth inning when Belton (16-12) scored its first run of the series.

Easton Drake was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, then Trap Johnson singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Consol pulled starting pitcher Owen Horrell for reliever Stryker Blevins, who got a fly out before issuing back-to-back walks to Reese Rumfield and Caleb Kennedy, the second bringing home Belton’s lone run of the series.

Blevins threw two balls to Brandon Anderson then was pulled for Dalton Cordray, who got Consol out of the jam in five pitches with a strikeout and a ground out by pinch hitter Jacob Quigley.

“It felt amazing,” Cordray said of his work in the sixth. “I did what I was supposed to do. Even walking on the mound I was like I know what I’m going to do. I’m going to close this out.”

The junior kept his momentum going into the seventh and retired Belton in order to clinch the series.

Consol used four pitchers over the two games, holding Belton to nine hits in 14 innings.

The series opener was a pitchers’ duel between Drake and Consol’s Sam Nitzke as both went the distance.

Drake pitched six innings and gave up four hits on 80 pitches with one strikeout. Nitzke worked seven innings and gave up four hits with five strikeouts.

“Sam set the tone,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “Sam did a good job. And [Drake] did a good job. He threw three pitches for a strike, and he competed with our hitters and kept us off balance. That was a tough game for us.”

Consol scored the opener’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Hodge hit a one-out double for Consol’s first hit of the afternoon, and he scored on a Bentz single.

Belton provided some late dramatics in the opener as Gage Rinehart singled with two outs in the top of the seventh. He reached second on a wild pitch, but Nitzke ended the game by getting Brian Little to pop out to second baseman Clayton Ely.

Consol advances to the area round to face last year’s 5A state champions Georgetown in a best-of-3 series. The Eagles and Tigers will begin the series Thursday in Georgetown at a time to be announced.

The series will then flip to Tiger Field on Friday. If necessary, Game 3 will be in Georgetown next Saturday.

“It’s amazing,” Cordray said of advancing. “I’ve never been here before, and I want to win this next one coming up.”

A&M Consolidated 1, Belton 0

Belton;000;000;0—;0;4;0

Consol;000;100;x—;1;4;1

A&M Consolidated 3, Belton 1

Consol;200;100;0—;3;6;1

Belton;000;000;0—;1;5;1