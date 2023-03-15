The A&M Consolidated baseball team scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and held on from there to shut out the Montgomery Bears 4-0 on Wednesday night at Tiger Field to complete the District 21-5A series sweep.

Freshman pitcher Owen Horrell earned the win, conceding only three hits over 70 pitches in an efficient performance.

“Horrell was outstanding,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “It’s a big-time performance for a freshman to come in and do what he did. He let his defense do the work, and only throwing 70 pitches in a complete game is outstanding.”

Consol’s first runs came in the first inning on an RBI double by first baseman Cole Bentz, who drove in third baseman Nathan Hodge and shortstop Joaquin Costa on a line drive to left field. Hodge reached with a single for the Tigers’ first hit of the night, and Costa followed with a single on a full-count pitch.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard before Montgomery starting pitcher Brady Williamson settled in. Williamson finished with eight strikeouts over the complete game and didn’t concede a hit after the second inning.

“We jumped on him early,” Lennerton said. “We had seven total runs over the first two innings in [the series]. That helped our pitchers settle in, and we did a great job.”

In the bottom of the second, Consol scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Hodge and Costa, who drove in designated hitter Dalton Cordray and center fielder Trace Meadows, respectively.

Cordray had the first hit of the inning thanks to a single that ricocheted off Williamson’s ankle. Meadows also reached with a single. Consol finished with six hits as a team, five of them singles.

Consol won Tuesday’s game in Montgomery 5-2. Senior Sam Nitzke struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, and Cordray recorded the final out. Meadows hit a double, while Hodge and Trey Walker each had RBI singles.

Lennerton says opening the district slate with a sweep will pay dividends for the Tigers in the future.

“It’s a big sweep for us,” Lennerton said. “Our district is really tough. At the end of the [season] in case of tiebreakers that could come up big for us.”

