The A&M Consolidated baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to run-rule rival College Station 10-0 in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Cole Bentz reached on an error and Kai Hood scored for the walk-off win as the Tigers (15-10, 9-4) remained in the hunt for the district’s second seed.

“Anytime you win it’s nice,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “Winning a rivalry game is big for the school. Our student section was outstanding. I hope they come back for the playoffs, because they were really good. Maybe we’re creating some excitement here.”

Consol’s Sam Nitzke faced the minimum in five innings of work and allowed just one baserunner. College Station’s Rylan Deming singled in the first inning, but Consol’s Trey Walker threw him out trying to steal second base two batters later to end the inning. From there, Nitzke retired 13 straight batters.

“He just filled up the strike zone,” Lennerton said. “Nate Hodge did a great job at third base. The outfielders went and ran different balls down. He kept our defense in the baseball game, and he was just really good. Hard to hit.”

Nitzke only struck out one but showed strong command and allowed his defense to make plays.

“Defense was a lot of help today,” Nitzke said. “I had a lot of first-pitch outs, and the hitters kept the job easy today.”

Consol took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Joaquin Costa put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly to score Hood. After base hits from Nathan Hodge and Bentz, Trace Meadows roped a single to right field to plate two more runs.

Hodge went 3 for 3 to lead the Tigers at the plate. He drove in two runs over separate at-bats during the game-clinching fifth inning with a single and a walk.

“I was just focused on seeing the ball and hitting a line drive the other way over the second baseman,” Hodge said. “There’s a lot of big hits in this game and just a lot of great at-bats.”

Entering Tuesday, College Station still had an outside chance to earn the district’s final playoff spot, but the Cougars’ postseason dreams were dashed with the loss to the Tigers. It’s the first time in school history College Station has failed to earn a postseason bid.

“Honestly, they hit the ball hard,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “They offensively did a good job. [Aidan] DeLeon pithed really well, and there were just some instances where it didn’t work out in his favor with the three-run spot where you’ve got a dumper and things just kind of build and that’s baseball. Then we couldn’t work our way out of the fifth inning. They hit the ball around. In that inning, we made one error and had two walks, so hats off to them. They played really well.”

Trey Walker and Cannon Kieschnick had RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate. Lennerton said he hoped a couple of players, like Kieschnick, broke out of a small slump Tuesday. The Tigers also stole six bases.

“When you have a lead and you’re able to play like that, it gets a little bit easier,” Lennerton said. “If we don’t get the three runs in the third inning, you’ve got to play a little more cautious. You play maybe more station-to-station or for a run or two, but when we already had a three-run lead and Sam was really, really good, you have confidence that your pitcher’s going to continue to put up zeros. You can do a few more things on the bases.”

Consol and College Station will face again at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field.

“This win means a lot,” Nitzke said. “Getting swept by a good Mag West team [last week], it’s good to bounce back against our rival and run rule them 10-0.”

A&M Consolidated 10, College Station 0 (5 innings)

College Station;000;00;—;0;1;3

A&M Consolidated;030;07;—;10;11;0

W — Sam Nitzke. L — Aidan DeLeon.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Nathan Hodge 3-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Trace Meadows 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Cannon Kieschnick 2-2, 2 RBIs. COLLEGE STATION — Rylan Deming 1-2.

Next: Consol at College Station, 7 p.m. Friday