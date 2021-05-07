A&M Consolidated baseball team rallies to force Game 3 in bi-district series with Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — A&M Consolidated’s Brandon Bishop hit a leadoff homer in the first inning to propel the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Montgomery Lake Creek Lions and a split of their Class 5A bi-district doubleheader Friday.

Lake Creek (21-10-1) cruised to a 10-0 victory in the opener as Texas A&M recruit Ty Sexton threw a perfect game in the program’s first playoff appearance. Bishop and the Tigers (14-14) dominated the nightcap to force a deciding Game 3 in the best-of-3 series at noon Saturday at Tiger Field.

Consol senior right-handers Cody Kingman and Cooper McKenzie combined on a two-hitter in Game 2 to stymie the Lions, who had won 17 of 18 games. Kingman pitched 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. The run he allowed was unearned. McKenzie was stellar in relief, striking out seven of the eight batters he faced in 2 2/3 hitless innings.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Carson Kerbel’s RBI double and a passed ball. Bishop and Nathan Hodge opened the inning with back-to-back walks.

Consol added a run in the fifth, taking advantage of a leadoff single by freshman Joaquin Costa. Freshman Trace Meadows reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on a passed ball.