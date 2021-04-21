A&M Consolidated baseball team rallies past Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated pinch-hitter Chase Sodolak hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to spur the Tigers to a 5-3 victory over Magnolia West on Tuesday night in District 19-5A baseball action.

Sodolak’s hit broke a 2-2 tie as Consol (11-12, 6-5) moved a game ahead of Magnolia West (11-14, 5-6) for fourth place — the final playoff spot — in the 19-5A standings. The teams will meet again Friday night at Tiger Field.

Consol’s Jack Hamilton pitched six innings for the victory, and Cooper McKenzie threw a scoreless seventh for the save. Brodie Daniel and Caden Yorek added hits for the Tigers, and Brandon Bishop stole two bases.

Consol is two games behind Brenham (22-5, 8-3) and College Station (20-6-2, 8-3) with three games left in the regular season.

In other 19-5A play Tuesday, league-leading Magnolia (19-8, 10-1) scored three runs in the first and held on for a 3-2 victory over Brenham. Brenham’s Ben Bosse struck out 13 and walked one.