A&M Consolidated baseball team plays Cypress Ranch to scoreless tie

CYPRESS — A&M Consolidated starting pitcher Sam Nitzke and reliever Will Hargett combined for 11 strikeouts and held Cypress Ranch scoreless in a 0-0 tie to wrap up play at the Langham Creek tournament Saturday.

Nitzke pitched the first six innings, and Hargett threw the seventh.

Chase Sodolak doubled twice for the Tigers (6-3-2, 1-1), and Christian Letendre and Trace Meadows each had hits.

Consol will return to District 19-5A play at Brenham at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Consol’s JV team beat Coldspring 10-9 and Anahuac 3-1 on Friday.

Against Coldspring, Ryan Lee and Mo Foketi each had two hits, while Noah Wright had a single and two RBIs. Kai Hood also had a hit, and Lee, Foketi, Clayton Ely and Klayton Kurtz stole bases.

Against Anahuac, Stryker Blevins gave up two hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts over five innings, and Kurtz threw two shutout innings of relief for the Tigers. Cole Bentz had a hit and two RBIs, while Bradley Boedeker and Hood each had two hits.

A&M Consolidated 0, Cypress Ranch 0

Consol 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

Cy-Ranch 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1

Nitzke, Hargett (7) and Sodolak; Congi, Douglas (6) and McAfoose.