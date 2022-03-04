A&M Consolidated baseball team outlasts Morton Ranch at Katy tournament

KATY — The A&M Consolidated baseball team used a seven-run first inning and six-run seventh to beat Morton Ranch 15-8 on Friday at the Katy ISD tournament.

Consol’s Nathan Hodge, Carson Kerbel, Christian Letendre and Will Hargett each had multiple hits and RBIs, while Ethan Buche, Chase Sodolak and Joe Scanlan each scored two runs.

Ethan Dickson (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers, pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Consol (3-1-1) will wrap up tournament play against Katy at 1 p.m. Saturday.