A&M Consolidated baseball team opens season with win over Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge made only one error in seven innings, but the A&M Consolidated baseball team was ready to pounce when the time came.

The Tigers scored their runs in the third inning off a single and two Oak Ridge mistakes for a 3-1 victory over the War Eagles in their season opener Monday afternoon at Tiger Field. It was a sweet start for Consol, which lost the last three season openers to Oak Ridge, getting outscored 19-8.

“We’ve been competitive with them and they’re a well-coached team,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “I thought our guys came out really well.”

Each team had two hits in the first two innings, but things heated up in the third when Consol’s Brodie Daniel and Nathan Hodge both walked with one out. Oak Ridge struck out Consol’s next batter, but Carson Kerbel brought home Daniel from second base with a single for the game’s first run. Hodge and Kerbel each moved up a base on a wild pitch with Consol senior catcher Chase Sodolak at the plate.

The Tigers showed off their speed by scoring two runs to make it 3-0 when the Oak Ridge shortstop couldn’t hang onto Sodolak’s line drive.