A&M Consolidated baseball team opens season with win over Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge made only one error in seven innings, but the A&M Consolidated baseball team was ready to pounce when the time came.
The Tigers scored their runs in the third inning off a single and two Oak Ridge mistakes for a 3-1 victory over the War Eagles in their season opener Monday afternoon at Tiger Field. It was a sweet start for Consol, which lost the last three season openers to Oak Ridge, getting outscored 19-8.
“We’ve been competitive with them and they’re a well-coached team,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “I thought our guys came out really well.”
Each team had two hits in the first two innings, but things heated up in the third when Consol’s Brodie Daniel and Nathan Hodge both walked with one out. Oak Ridge struck out Consol’s next batter, but Carson Kerbel brought home Daniel from second base with a single for the game’s first run. Hodge and Kerbel each moved up a base on a wild pitch with Consol senior catcher Chase Sodolak at the plate.
The Tigers showed off their speed by scoring two runs to make it 3-0 when the Oak Ridge shortstop couldn’t hang onto Sodolak’s line drive.
“Our guys did a good job on the bases,” Lennerton said. “Their pitchers did a good job holding us [at bay]. You take advantage of opportunities when you get them and we hit just enough today and we played really good defense.”
The Tigers got their first taste of trouble in the fourth when the War Eagles loaded the bases on a single, walk and a bunt with nobody out. Consol left-handed pitcher Hunter Bond came up with back-to-back strikeouts, but the War Eagles kept pushing. Nick Pendland walked, scoring Dillon Staples to make it 3-1. Bond kept his composure and forced Oak Ridge’s Nathan Bushey to ground out to second. Bond went four innings, striking out three and allowing only one hit.
“We have a lot of innings coming up real quick and I wanted to see him battle out of trouble there a little bit,” Lennerton said. “Towards the end he was getting tired, but he did a good job.”
The wind presented a problem on Monday with several balls drifting over the home dugout, forcing pitchers to work more.
“It’s tough,” Lennerton said. “It probably cost them a couple of outs, it cost us a lot of outs,” he said. “Christian, [our first baseman], was just out of reach of several of them. It’s just a different game. Both teams have to play with it.”
Oak Ridge ended the scoring with a run in the fourth.
Oak Ridge’s Hayden Morris stranded two runners and allowed one hit in two innings, while Gavin Hickman stranded a runner in the bottom of the sixth. Starting pitcher Aden Lucas allowed two hits in two innings.
“It’s really tough to have every at-bat be against a different guy,” Lennerton said. “They had four different guys, but I feel like our guys did a good job.”
Consol right-handed pitcher Cullen Homeyer retired the War Eagles in order in the fifth and stranded two runners in the sixth, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Sophomore utility player Gage Dorris came in for the final two batters in the seventh, getting the last out on a popup to first base.
“Hunter and Cullen did an outstanding job on the mound and Gage came in and shut the door when we needed him to,” Lennerton said.
Consol will compete in the Brazos Valley tournament on Thursday, starting with a doubleheader against Montgomery Lake Creek at 1:30 p.m., followed by New Caney Porter at 4 p.m. The Tigers will close the tournament against College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Edible Field in Bryan. Consol will open District 19-5A play on March 1 against Waller.
A&M CONSOLIDATED 3,
OAK RIDGE 1
Oak Ridge 000 100 0 – 1 5 1
A&M Consolidated 003 000 x – 3 6 1
W – Hunter Bond (1-0). L – Mike Lopez (0-1).