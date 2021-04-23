A&M Consolidated baseball team loses to Magnolia West 5-0

Consol appeared to be out of the inning in the fifth, but another error extended the inning. On the next at-bat, Magnolia West’s Greg Ferguson scored on a wild pitch.

“It’s tough when you’ve got to keep throwing pitches and when you get good hitters out and then your defense doesn’t make a play,” Lennerton said. “That’s a stinger.”

At the plate, Consol batters struck out just four times, but the Tigers mustered just six singles scattered throughout the game. Consol’s Chase Sodolak and Nathan Hodge each went 2 for 3.

Magnolia West’s Ferguson pitched well to contact, inducing 12 groundouts while throwing a complete game.

“He’s got a little sink on there, and we just couldn’t get underneath the fastball,” Lennerton said. “He did a good job tonight, threw the slider enough for a strike. When you make [four] errors and get [six] hits and no runs, it’s just not going to be a good night.”

Consol closes its regular season with a two-game series against Katy Paetow next week eyeing to lock down the district’s final playoff spot. The first game will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Field. A sweep over Rudder would put Paetow (12-15, 4-7) just one game behind Consol and Magnolia West heading into the final week.