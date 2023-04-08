NAVASOTA — The A&M Consolidated baseball team lost to Magnolia 4-1 on Saturday in District 21-5A action at Rattler Field. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved due to the recent rains in the area. Consol fell to 13-7 overall and 7-1 in district, while Magnolia improved to 12-10 overall and 3-5.
A&M Consolidated baseball team loses to Magnolia 4-1
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The schedule for A&M Consolidated’s first season under new head football coach Brandon Schmidt has been released.
Clayton Ely is living the dream this season.
College Station soccer player Hendrik Knoops knew he had something great going with the Cougars and had to come back.
College Station pitcher Gracie Ream ended Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Magnolia fittingly.
The Bryan softball team found a way to shut down unexpected sprinklers but not the Copperas Cove offense.