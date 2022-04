MAGNOLIA — District 19-5A-leading Magnolia got home runs from Cameron Henson and Denali Rivera for an 18-12 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday night.

Magnolia (11-10-1, 8-3) has won four straight. Consol (11-7-2, 6-5) slipped into fifth place in the district standings with the loss.

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.