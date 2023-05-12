An opportunistic offense, reliable relief pitching and a late-insurance run was the formula the A&M Consolidated baseball team used to keep its season alive.

For one more day, at least.

Consol (19-11) pulled ahead early and never looked back in a 6-2 victory over Georgetown (23-13-1) in Game 2 of a best-of-3 Class 5A area playoff series on Friday night at Tiger Field.

The teams will play a decisive Game 3 on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Georgetown. The winner faces Montgomery Lake Creek in the regional quarterfinals. The Lions swept Austin McCallum in the area round. Lake Creek was second in 21-5A, a spot ahead of Consol.

“I told them today, there’s nothing left to but just win,” A&M Consolidated coach Ryan Lennerton said. “So, they did tonight and we’ll go back to a pretty good place, a hostile place and we’ll see if we can knock them off.”

Before Georgetown could blink, Consol had a 5-0 lead after two innings with clutch hits and Eagle errors.

Cole Bentz put the Tigers up 2-0 in the bottom of the first on a two-RBI single through the right side of the infield, which scored Kai Hood and Nathan Hodge. After a flyout to second base, an Eagle infielder tried to double up Bentz at third, but he sailed the throw and Bentz scored. Later, Trace Meadows scored on a passed ball.

“Typically, we don’t start very fast, so that was nice,” Lennerton said. “I think it allowed [pitcher] Owen [Horrell] to settle in a little bit, just go get guys, so that was a big start for us.”

Consol added to its lead in the second thanks to a Georgetown miscue. It appeared the Eagles would pick off a Consol runner and get out of the inning, but the Eagles missed a tag on a rundown to second base and Meadows was able to beat the throw home

“We pride on ourselves on some base running,” Lennerton said. “We work on it a lot and so when we get opportunities, we can be dangerous.”

Horrell picked up the win. He was strong through four innings and retired the first eight batters he faced. He was able to work out of jams in the third and fourth innings.

“He was throwing two pitches for a strike,” Lennerton said. “He was starting guys off with a slider, keeping them off-balanced and getting hitters in his count.”

Trouble arose for Consol in the fifth inning. Georgetown got on the board after a Tiger error and an RBI single to right field to cut Consol’s lead to 5-2. Lennerton pulled Horrell for Dalton Cordray who limited the damage and struck out a batter with Eagle runners on second and third to end the frame.

“I went into the situation knowing I’m going to end this thing,” Cordray said. “You’ve got to have confidence up there. It was amazing. That’s what a pitcher wants right there.”

In the sixth, the Tigers added insurance on an infield single by Hodge that plated Clayton Ely, who had a lead-off single. Lennerton said the sixth run halted some Eagle momentum.

Georgetown got runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Cordray retired the final two batters. He had five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

“Dalton’s done a great job out of the bullpen all year and threw enough strikes, a couple pitches for a strike, and just went and got them,” Lennerton said.

Now, it’s do-or-die all over again for the Tigers.

“We’re not going to come out of it losing,” Cordray said.

A&M Consolidated 6, Georgetown 2

Georgetown;000;020;0;–;2;7;2

A&M Consolidated;410;001;x;–;6;8;2

W – Owen Horrell. L – Ryley Leininger.

Leading hitters: CONSOL – Cole Bentz 2-4, 2 RBIs; Nathan Hodge 2-4, RBI; Trace Meadows 1-2, 2B; Lane McGuire 1-3; Clayton Ely 1-1. GEORGETOWN – Brady Peters 2-4, RBI; Jacob Faltesek 2-3; Eli Hellmann 1-3, 2B; Devin Peterson 1-3

Next: A&M Consolidated at Georgetown, 2 p.m. Saturday