A&M Consolidated baseball team fends off Katy Paetow rally

Gage Dorris got the A&M Consolidated baseball team out of a seventh-inning bases-loaded jam as the Tigers grabbed a 6-4 victory over Katy Paetow at Tiger Field on Friday in District 19-5A play.

The Tigers (10-3-2, 5-1) took an early lead after a five-run second inning and added another run in the fourth after Paetow put up three runs in the top of the frame. Consol’s Sam Nitzke then relieved starting pitcher Hunter Bond and kept Paetow at bay, but allowed four straight walks with two outs in the seventh which brought Dorris in.