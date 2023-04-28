A&M Consolidated relief pitcher Stryker Blevins took the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth, nursing a 3-1 lead against rival College Station.

Four pitches later and an emphatic step on home plate by catcher Trey Walker secured the third and final out on a dropped-third strike as the Tigers headed to the seventh inning still in front.

The out became even bigger just a few minutes later as lightning struck in the distance, and the siren began ringing around Cougar Field, putting the rivalry game into a lightning delay that it never came out of as Consol eventually was declared the 3-1 winner in the District 21-5A finale.

“Obviously it was a big spot and again a great job just throwing enough strikes,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said of Blevins’ strikeout to end the sixth. “Even if the game doesn’t end there, if he gives up a hit we’re going into the top of the seventh and we could be down a run. Big spot, we needed him to come in and throw strikes. He did that. He got the out. Trey did a good job with the ball in the dirt, touched home plate, and we escaped.”

Blevins may have ended it for the Tigers (16-10, 10-4) on the mound, but freshman pitcher Owen Horrell did yoeman’s work getting the ball to him. Horrell lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and just one run.

“Owen struggled throwing his breaking ball for a strike, but he did a good job with his fastball,” Lennerton said. “He kept it in the zone enough. He’s tough to pick up and tough to hit. For being a freshman, he’s pretty competitive, and he kept us in the ballgame when our bats weren’t going real well. And even when we did start getting hits, it wasn’t like we were putting up multiple runs. It was a close game the whole way.”

Horrell exited the game after giving up a two-out single to Aidan DeLeon followed by a walk to Cade Bennett and hitting Cade Corcoran with a pitch to load the bases.

DeLeon led the Cougars (13-16, 4-10) at the plate as he brought home the team’s lone run in the fourth with an RBI double that scored catcher Tyler Abdalla and tied the game 1-1. Earlier in the inning Wilson Stapp hit a one-out double and tried to score on Abdalla’s single but was thrown out at home.

The Tigers broke the tie in the fifth. Kai Hood led off the inning with a single and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Joaquin Costa. Hood then took off for third on a steal attempt and scored on a throwing error on the play.

Consol added an insurance run in the sixth. Walker doubled then took third on a throwing error. Left fielder Cannon Kieschnick brought home Walker with a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.

The Tigers have clinched a playoff spot but await the outcome of the Brenham-Montgomery Lake Creek game postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday in Navasota. Lake Creek can clinch the district’s second seed with a win, which would make Consol the third seed. If Brenham wins, Consol and Lake Creek will play a tiebreaker game to determine the district’s second and third seeds.

College Station’s season ended Friday. Cougar head coach Chris Litton said he was most disappointed in not getting to send off his seniors with a Senior Night celebration, which was scheduled for after the game but scrapped due to the rain.

“It’s my first full class that we’ve had since they were freshmen because this is my fourth year here,” Litton said. “We’ve been together a long time and built some really strong relationships, and I’ve got an opportunity to see them grow from freshman to their senior year.”

A&M Consolidated 3, College Station 1

A&M Consolidated;000;111;0;—;1;5;1

College Station;000;100;0;—;1;7;3