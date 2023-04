MONTGOMERY — A&M Consolidated senior Sam Nitzke allowed just four hits and one run over six innings, but the single run was all Montgomery Lake Creek needed to slip past the Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday in District 21-5A baseball action.

Nitzke struck out four and walked two.

Consol’s Clayton Ely and Cole Bentz each had a single.

Consol fell to 13-8 overall and 7-2 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 16-7 overall and 7-1 in district.