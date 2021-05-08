A&M Consolidated baseball team drops Game 3 of bi-district series to Lake Creek

Lake Creek added two insurance runs for a 7-0 lead in the fifth on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly.

Consol used four pitchers. Bond lasted two innings before McKenzie, who helped pitch a two-hitter on Friday, came in for another 1 2/3 innings. Kyle Collins and Gage Dorris combined for 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

“In a Game 3 you can’t let a guy sit out there and give up a couple,” Lennerton said. “There’s no tomorrow, so really at the first sign of being tired or in trouble, we had to go get someone else to see if they could stop. We just didn’t do a very good job today.”

Consol put three runners on base over the fourth and fifth innings via walks and a hit batsman but stranded all of them as the Lion’s defense proved just as solid as its offense.

Consol’s Davis Harrell singled to left in the sixth after Brodie Daniel’s leadoff walk. Daniel took third on an error on Harrell’s hit and scored on Nathan Hodge’s RBI groundout to shortstop.

Consol’s Wesley Boedeker singled in the seventh, but Lake Creek reliever Neely retired the next three batters to end the game.