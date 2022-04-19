A&M Consolidated baseball team consistent at plate in 9-4 win over Katy Jordan

A&M Consolidated players kept yelling at their teammates to see pitches at the plate against Katy Jordan in District 19-5A baseball play on Tuesday night.

Tiger hitters had their listening ears on as Consol (12-8-2, 7-6) scored runs in five of its six chances to hit for a 9-4 win over Jordan.

“The wind could’ve played a big factor with it blowing in so hard, but we did a good job going to right-center field and putting balls in play with two strikes,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said.

Consol starter Hunter Bond had a strong night on the mound, blistering pitches past Jordan hitters in four innings of work. He allowed just one run on no hits and struck out 10. Kyle Collins and Gage Dorris pitched the final three innings of the game for the Tigers.

“He didn’t have his best stuff,” Lennerton said of Bond. “He cruised through the third inning, and we thought he was back on track, but he competed and got us out of the fourth inning with a lead, and Gage did a good job coming in and shutting the door.”

Jordan cut Consol’s lead to 7-4 in the sixth with three runs on a trio of RBI singles, but the Tigers tacked on two runs in the bottom half of the inning to push their lead to five. Carson Kerbel’s RBI single brought home pinch hitter Cole Eckhardt, and Christian Letendre scored for the fourth time of the night after a throwing error on a throwdown to second.

Consol scored twice in the bottom of the first to pull ahead 2-0. Letendre pushed an opposite field double into the right-center field gap, allowing Nathan Hodge to score from first. Brodie Daniel brought home Letendre two batters later on a single down the left-field line.

Jordan scratched one back in the second as Andrew Toups hit a grounder to first that was soft enough to give James Lacy enough time to beat a throw to the plate and score from third.

The Tigers pushed their lead back to two runs at 3-1 in the bottom half of the frame. Joaquin Costa’s well-executed squeeze bunt plated Wes Boedecker from third.

The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 6-1. Letendre scored on a wild pitch after leading off the frame with a triple. Chase Sodolak smashed a two-run double into the gap of right-center field to score Kerbel and Boedecker, who both reached on walks.

In the fourth inning, Letendre scored on Kerbel’s RBI groundout to second base after he reached on a walk and advanced to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch.

“He crushed the ball tonight. He has been, and we need him to,” Lennerton said of Letendre. “Chase Sodolak had a good game for us, too.”

Consol will travel to face Jordan at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers then will wrap up the regular season with a two-game series next week against College Station. Tuesday’s win kept Consol in the playoff hunt, but the Tigers remain in fifth place in the district standings, one game behind Brenham and College Station, who are tied for third.

“We talked about it earlier today that we have four one-game seasons left,” Lennerton said. “Today was Game 1 of the season, and we won, so we’ve got to go again, and we’ve got another one-game season on Friday, and we can’t look ahead. We’ve just got to take care of business, and we did.”

Next: Consol at Katy Jordan, 7 p.m. Friday

A&M Consolidated 9, Katy Jordan 4

Jordan 010 003 0 — 4 5 1

Consol 213 102 x — 9 7 3

W — Hunter Bond. L — Colin Willetts.

Leading hitters: JORDAN — JD Ortigoza 1-3, RBI, run; Zander Vanderwalt 1-4, RBI; Braden Franklin 1-4, RBI. CONSOL — Christian Letendre 2-2, triple, double, RBI, 4 runs; Chase Sodolak 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; Carson Kerbel 1-3, 2 RBIs, run; Brodie Daniel 1-4, RBI.

