A&M Consolidated baseball team clinches playoff spot with win over Katy Paetow
The A&M Consolidated baseball team clinched District 19-5A’s final playoff spot with an 11-1 win over Katy Paetow in five innings on Friday.

The Tigers (13-13, 8-6) will face either Montgomery Lake Creek or Kingwood Park in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs next week.

Consol scored seven runs in the first inning. Brandon Bishop, Wesley Boedeker and Joaquin Costa had multiple hits for the Tigers.

On the mound, Cody Kingman and Kyle Collins combined to limit Paetow to two hits and no earned runs. Kingman worked three innings and Collins two.

A&M Consolidated 11, Katy Paetow 1 (5 innings)

Consol 704 00 — 11 10 2

Paetow 100 00 — 1 2 4

W — Cody Kingman. L — Sullivan.

