A&M Consolidated baseball team boosts playoff chances with win over Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated baseball team needed a win Tuesday to help its playoff hopes, and the Tigers played like they wanted their season extended at least another week.

Consol cruised to a 5-1 win over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A action at Tiger Field, moving into sole possession of fourth place in the district standings with one game left in the regular season.

Magnolia West (12-15, 6-7) lost to Brenham 9-0, pushing Consol into the fourth and final playoff spot in 19-5A. The Tigers can clinch a playoff berth Friday with either a win over Paetow (12-17, 4-9) or another Magnolia West loss to Brenham.

“If we win on Friday, we’re in and that’s all you can ask for: keep your destiny in your own hands,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said.

The Tigers went to work in the first inning, scratching a trio of runs across to take a 3-0 lead. Consol’s first two runs came after a pair of Paetow errors. Pitcher Jack Hamilton brought home a runner from second base after ripping an opposite-field double over the right fielder’s head.

“We did a good job in the first inning,” Lennerton said. “Those three runs were big, especially for us. Our offense has been a little anemic, so three runs is a big help.”