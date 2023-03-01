The A&M Consolidated baseball team went 2-1 last week at the Bryan tournament by beating the Vikings 11-6 and Huntsville 5-1 while falling 2-1 to Lake Belton.

Consol left-hander Ethan Dickson threw a complete game against Huntsville, allowing two hits and striking out five. Trace Meadows drove in the tying run in the fourth inning, and Cannon Kieschnick hit a two-run double in the sixth. Joaquin Costa and Meadows each had two hits.

Meadows had a two-run single and Costa a sacrifice fly against Bryan. Nathan Hodge also had an RBI triple in the second for a 5-0 lead. Meadows and Hodge hit back-to-back triples in the fourth for an 8-3 lead. Klayton Kurtz and Gage Boyd added RBI singles, and Costa and Kieschnick added seventh-inning singles. Hodge and Meadows each had three hits. Dalton Cordray, Lane McGuire and Kieschnick pitched for the Tigers.

Stryker Blevins allowed one hit in four innings against Lake Belton, and Kurtz threw the last three innings, striking out two. Consol scored in the seventh on Trey Walker’s sacrifice fly after singles by Costa and Meadows.