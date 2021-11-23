3-pointers help carry Rudder boys basketball team over Elgin

The Rudder boys basketball team got an early start on Thanksgiving, feasting on the Elgin Wildcats for a 55-44 nondistrict victory between Class 5A clubs Tuesday afternoon at The Armory.

Rudder (5-3) scored eight straight points capped by a 3-pointer from senior Ethan Meaux for a 16-9 lead with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the first quarter. The Rangers controlled play the rest of the way. Elgin (6-2) was coming off a second-place finish at the San Antonio Southwest tournament, but the Wildcats struggled on both ends.

Rudder had a strong perimeter game, hitting eight 3-pointers, half of them in the first quarter en route to a 20-11 lead. Rudder’s solid shooting opened the lane for the Rangers to attack the basket. Rudder also hustled for key offensive rebounds to help maintain its lead.

“We felt real comfortable shooting the ball, especially in the first half because there was no one on us,” Rudder head coach Michael Carrabine said. “For us, [eight 3-pointers] is quite a few. We usually just make a couple.”

Elgin wouldn’t budge from its zone defense, so Meaux hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter with senior TJ Greene and junior Victor Grear-Brazzell each adding one as the Rangers found open shots with relative ease.