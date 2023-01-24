3-point prowess leads College Station Lady Cougars to 52-34 win over Montgomery

Despite being indoors, the College Station girls basketball team made it rain inside Cougar Gym on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars used a bevy of first half 3-pointers to build a big lead and cruised to a 52-34 victory over Montgomery in District 21-5A play.

“We have veterans on our team who know what this time of year means,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “This time of year means that we get after it in practice. We get after it in the game, and we move on to the next one, and they’re all great shooters. We have a good team. Man, it was beautiful basketball. I’m glad you got to see it tonight. It was very beautiful.”

College Station (16-14, 9-1) hit six 3-pointers in the first half and led 35-12 at halftime. Jaeden McMillin and Reese Vivaldi each hit a pair of treys, and Tearra Burleson and Kyla Clark each hit one.

“We always have a green light,” Doles said. “Our motto is next one’s going in mentality. We’re always shooting it, but we’ve been doing a little bit better job in practice of attacking and kicking out. All our shots pretty much in the first half were of that.”

Montgomery’s Presli Harts opened the game with a three-point play, but McMillin answered with her own, dribbling down court for a layup while drawing a foul. She made the free throw to tie the game and begin her run to a team-high 24 points. That included her first 3-pointer to give College Station the lead for good at 6-3.

Clark had eight points off the bench for the Lady Cougars, including four during the second quarter on one play as she hit a trey while being fouled. She made the free throw for a 19-7 lead.

“Kyla is an unbelievable kid,” Doles said. “She was starting for us at the beginning of the year, and now she comes off the bench for us and she gives us that spark that we need. We kind of like her coming off the bench. She can do anything, and she’s willing to do what she needs to do. She’s an unbelievable defensive player, and it translates to offense.”

College Station cooled off from outside during the second half, but McMillin scored 10 points after halftime to help the Lady Cougars maintain command for their seventh straight victory. College Station hasn’t lost since Dec. 28.

Next up for the Lady Cougars is the second and final regular season matchup with rival A&M Consolidated at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Gym. College Station won the first meeting 50-44 to kick-start its current winning streak.

“This time of the year, the next game is the biggest game, and we have our rivals on Friday, and we’re looking forward to it,” Doles said.

College Station 52, Montgomery 34

MONTGOMERY (19-10, 4-6) — Savannah Piro 10, Allie Beverly 3, Presli Harts 9, Kayla Zimny 3, Rylee Langley 2, Janessa Tennison 7.

COLLEGE STATION (16-14, 9-1) — Reese Vivaldi 6, Taylah Wright 2, Kyla Clark 8, Jayden Davenport 5, Tearra Burleson 7, Jaeden McMillin 24.

Montgomery;5;7;12;10;—;34

College Station;13;22;8;9;—;52