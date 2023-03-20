Lexington, Franklin and Anderson-Shiro remained in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A state poll this week. Lexington (15-2) moved up a spot to seventh. Franklin (18-4) moved up three spots to 19th. Anderson-Shiro (12-3) dropped four spots to 20th.

Milano (13-5-1) is ranked 15th in Class A/2A and Burton (12-3) is 17th. Milano dropped a spot from last week, while Burton jumped three spots. Snook (8-3-2), which had been 24th, dropped out.

Class 5A defending champ Montgomery Lake Creek (23-0) is No. 1. The Lady Lions are in 21-5A along with A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder. Waco Midway (17-2-2), which is No. 7 in 6A, competes in 12-6A along with Bryan.

Class 6A

1 Mansfield Lake Ridge 20-0

2 Denton Guyer 17-0

3 San Benito 22-3

4 Dripping Springs 21-4

5 Katy 19-3

6 Houston Heights 16-2-1

7 Waco Midway 17-2-2

8 Royse City 17-2-2

9 Los Fresnos 20-3

10 Bridgeland 18-4-1

11 Rockwall 17-3-1

12 San Antonio Madison 14-4

13 Waxahachie 19-4

14 Pearland Dawson 19-4

15 Round Rock Cedar Ridge 15-3

16 Brazoswood 15-4

17 Pearland 20-3

18 La Joya 17-4

19 Tyler Legacy 16-5-1

20 Klein Colins 17-6

21 Southlake Carroll 18-5

22 Ridge Point 15-5

23 North Mesquite 13-2-1

24 South Grand Prairie 16-5

25 Round Rock 11-8-1

Class 5A

1 Montgomery Lake Creek 23-0

2 Frisco Heritage 17-1-1

3 Santa Fe 20-1-1

4 Amarillo 17-1

5 Barbers Hill 23-2

6 Georgetown 21-4

7 Richmond Foster 20-3

8 El Paso Hanks 21-1

9 Abilene Wylie 18-4

10 Liberty Hill 16-3

11 Lake Belton 13-3

12 Mission Veterans Memorial 14-1

13 Rio Grande City 17-2-2

14 Lubbock Monterey 14-2-1

15 Burleson Centennial 15-3-1

16 Aledo 16-4-1

17 Lubbock Cooper 15-3-1

18 Grapevine 18-4-2

19 Abilene 18-4

20 Frisco Lone Star 18-4-1

21 Corpus Christi Ray 17-4-1

22 Argyle 17-4-1

23 Whitehouse 17-5

24 Pflugerville 13-4-1

25 Brownsville Lopez 13-4

Class 4A

1 Bullard 20-3

2 Nevada Community 18-3-1

3 Celina Need Updated Record

4 Spring Hill 17-6-1

5 Quinlan Ford 13-3

6 Devine 18-3

7 San Elizario 10-3

8 Levelland 17-4

9 Hamshire-Fannett 15-4-1

10 Godley 14-5-1

11 El Campo 18-5-1

12 Aubrey 17-5

13 Sulphur Springs 15-4

14 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14-4

15 Corpus Christi Calallen 12-4-2

16 Canton 13-4

17 Waco Robinson 17-6

18 Boerne 16-8

19 Western Hills 6-2

20 Mabank 13-5-3

21 Cuero 9-2

22 Floresville 14-6

23 Decatur 12-6-1

24 Midlothian Heritage 12-6

25 Farmersville 11-6-1

Class 3A

1 Grandview 20-0

2 Hallettsville 20-2

3 Coahoma 17-3

4 Holliday 13-0

5 West Rusk 13-0

6 Rogers 14-3

7 Lexington 15-2

8 De Kalb 13-2

9 Santa Gertrudis Academy 12-2

10 Coahoma 17-3

11 Troy 21-1-1

12 Early 17-3-2

13 Iowa Park 19-5

14 Cotulla 14-3

15 Whitesboro 17-4-2

16 Idalou 16-7

17 Henrietta 7-0

18 White Oak 17-4

19 Franklin 18-4

20 East Bernard 16-6

21 Blanco 13-5-2

22 Hebbronville 14-8

23 Llano 14-2

24 Anderson-Shiro 12-3

25 Troup 10-5-1

Class 1A/2A

1 Crawford 17-1

2 Shiner 16-3

3 Three Rivers 20-2

4 Ganado 19-4-2

5 Stamford 12-1-1

6 Reisel 19-2

7 Tolar 11-1-1

8 Como Pickton 19-2

9 Weimar 19-5-1

10 Linden-Kildare 13-4

11 Alto 14-5

12 Latexo 17-4-2

13 Floydada 14-4-1

14 Johnson City 13-5-1

15 Milano 13-5-1

16 Sanford-Fritch 11-3

17 Burton 12-3

18 Colmesneil 10-2

19 Dawson 14-7-1

20 Petrolia 7-0

21 Trenton 10-2-1

22 Italy 10-2-2

23 Hamlin 14-4

24 Kaufer 17-7-1

25 Harper 11-5