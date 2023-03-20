Lexington, Franklin and Anderson-Shiro remained in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 3A state poll this week. Lexington (15-2) moved up a spot to seventh. Franklin (18-4) moved up three spots to 19th. Anderson-Shiro (12-3) dropped four spots to 20th.
Milano (13-5-1) is ranked 15th in Class A/2A and Burton (12-3) is 17th. Milano dropped a spot from last week, while Burton jumped three spots. Snook (8-3-2), which had been 24th, dropped out.
Class 5A defending champ Montgomery Lake Creek (23-0) is No. 1. The Lady Lions are in 21-5A along with A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder. Waco Midway (17-2-2), which is No. 7 in 6A, competes in 12-6A along with Bryan.
Class 6A
1 Mansfield Lake Ridge 20-0
2 Denton Guyer 17-0
3 San Benito 22-3
People are also reading…
4 Dripping Springs 21-4
5 Katy 19-3
6 Houston Heights 16-2-1
7 Waco Midway 17-2-2
8 Royse City 17-2-2
9 Los Fresnos 20-3
10 Bridgeland 18-4-1
11 Rockwall 17-3-1
12 San Antonio Madison 14-4
13 Waxahachie 19-4
14 Pearland Dawson 19-4
15 Round Rock Cedar Ridge 15-3
16 Brazoswood 15-4
17 Pearland 20-3
18 La Joya 17-4
19 Tyler Legacy 16-5-1
20 Klein Colins 17-6
21 Southlake Carroll 18-5
22 Ridge Point 15-5
23 North Mesquite 13-2-1
24 South Grand Prairie 16-5
25 Round Rock 11-8-1
Class 5A
1 Montgomery Lake Creek 23-0
2 Frisco Heritage 17-1-1
3 Santa Fe 20-1-1
4 Amarillo 17-1
5 Barbers Hill 23-2
6 Georgetown 21-4
7 Richmond Foster 20-3
8 El Paso Hanks 21-1
9 Abilene Wylie 18-4
10 Liberty Hill 16-3
11 Lake Belton 13-3
12 Mission Veterans Memorial 14-1
13 Rio Grande City 17-2-2
14 Lubbock Monterey 14-2-1
15 Burleson Centennial 15-3-1
16 Aledo 16-4-1
17 Lubbock Cooper 15-3-1
18 Grapevine 18-4-2
19 Abilene 18-4
20 Frisco Lone Star 18-4-1
21 Corpus Christi Ray 17-4-1
22 Argyle 17-4-1
23 Whitehouse 17-5
24 Pflugerville 13-4-1
25 Brownsville Lopez 13-4
Class 4A
1 Bullard 20-3
2 Nevada Community 18-3-1
3 Celina Need Updated Record
4 Spring Hill 17-6-1
5 Quinlan Ford 13-3
6 Devine 18-3
7 San Elizario 10-3
8 Levelland 17-4
9 Hamshire-Fannett 15-4-1
10 Godley 14-5-1
11 El Campo 18-5-1
12 Aubrey 17-5
13 Sulphur Springs 15-4
14 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14-4
15 Corpus Christi Calallen 12-4-2
16 Canton 13-4
17 Waco Robinson 17-6
18 Boerne 16-8
19 Western Hills 6-2
20 Mabank 13-5-3
21 Cuero 9-2
22 Floresville 14-6
23 Decatur 12-6-1
24 Midlothian Heritage 12-6
25 Farmersville 11-6-1
Class 3A
1 Grandview 20-0
2 Hallettsville 20-2
3 Coahoma 17-3
4 Holliday 13-0
5 West Rusk 13-0
6 Rogers 14-3
7 Lexington 15-2
8 De Kalb 13-2
9 Santa Gertrudis Academy 12-2
10 Coahoma 17-3
11 Troy 21-1-1
12 Early 17-3-2
13 Iowa Park 19-5
14 Cotulla 14-3
15 Whitesboro 17-4-2
16 Idalou 16-7
17 Henrietta 7-0
18 White Oak 17-4
19 Franklin 18-4
20 East Bernard 16-6
21 Blanco 13-5-2
22 Hebbronville 14-8
23 Llano 14-2
24 Anderson-Shiro 12-3
25 Troup 10-5-1
Class 1A/2A
1 Crawford 17-1
2 Shiner 16-3
3 Three Rivers 20-2
4 Ganado 19-4-2
5 Stamford 12-1-1
6 Reisel 19-2
7 Tolar 11-1-1
8 Como Pickton 19-2
9 Weimar 19-5-1
10 Linden-Kildare 13-4
11 Alto 14-5
12 Latexo 17-4-2
13 Floydada 14-4-1
14 Johnson City 13-5-1
15 Milano 13-5-1
16 Sanford-Fritch 11-3
17 Burton 12-3
18 Colmesneil 10-2
19 Dawson 14-7-1
20 Petrolia 7-0
21 Trenton 10-2-1
22 Italy 10-2-2
23 Hamlin 14-4
24 Kaufer 17-7-1
25 Harper 11-5