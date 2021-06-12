Long postseason berths set a wide net for The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team with 12 schools represented.
Four teams advanced five rounds or more into the playoffs with Snook leading the way as the Lady Jays reached the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 2013. Snook faced three top 10 teams during its playoff run, finishing the season at 27-4, and the loaded veteran team garnered three nods on this year’s All-Brazos Valley squad.
Senior Jaivan Stringfellow made her first appearance on the second team, while Jaycie Brisco, a two-time honoree, moved up to the first team. In her ninth year as Snook head coach, Micah Goebel also earned The Eagle’s pick for coach of the year.
In District 19-5A, College Station and A&M Consolidated each have two honorees after making runs to the regional finals and quarterfinals, respectively. The Lady Cougars bring back Na’layjah Johnson to the All-BV squad, this time to the first team, while Aliyah Collins made the second team. Consol’s Cierra Gilbert and Claire Sisco were both key to the Lady Tigers’ best playoff run since 2015 and made the first and third teams, respectively. Also in 5A, Rudder is represented on the third team by senior forward Keaundra Kelly.
Normangee, Centerville and Hearne made playoff runs in 2A. Normangee reached the regional semifinals and has Jada Green on the second team. Hearne and Centerville reached the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles’ Jenny Johnson returns to the first team in her second straight appearance on the All-BV team. Somerville’s Xadria Martin moves up to the second team following the Lady Yeguas’ area playoff run.
Shelby Ray joins Johnson as a first-teamer after leading Lexington to the 3A regional finals. Franklin qualified for the playoffs, and Maggie Smitherman made the third team as one of the Lady Lions’ leading shooters. Anderson-Shiro also represented 3A in the regional quarterfinals.
In TAPPS play, Allen Academy and St. Joseph made it to the 2A area round, while Brazos Christian represented the Lady Eagles in the 3A area round. Robyn Schoenemann leads the trio on the second team for St. Joseph, while Allen Academy’s Tess Friedman and Brazos Christian’s Leyton Weber are on the third team.
FIRST TEAM
Na’layjah Johnson
College Station Lady Cougars
Senior — Guard
Johnson was the 19-5A MVP on the Lady Cougars’ regional finalist team, averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She’s also a TABC All-Region selection.
Jaycie Brisco
Snook Lady Jays
Senior — Guard
Brisco led the Lady Jays to the Class 2A state semifinals, averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals per game.
Jenny Johnson
Hearne Lady Eagles
Senior — Guard
Johnson led Hearne to the regional quarterfinals and was named the 27-2A MVP after averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 steals per game.
Shelby Ray
Lexington Lady Eagles
Senior — Guard/Forward
Ray paced Lexington’s run to the 3A regional finals, averaging 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks per game. Ray shot 40% from 3-point range and is signed to play at Long Beach St.
Cierra Gilbert
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
Senior — Center
Gilbert earned TABC and TGCA all-region honors after averaging 11 points, 10.2 rebounds and two blocks per game. Behind Gilbert, Consol mounted its best playoff run since 2015.
SECOND TEAM
Aliyah Collins
College Station Lady Cougars
Junior — Guard
Collins earned TABC all-region and 19-5A first-team honors after averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game.
Jaivan Stringfellow
Snook Lady Jays
Senior — Guard
Stringfellow averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game as part Snook’s core of seniors that helped lead the Lady Jays to the state semifinals.
Jada Green
Normangee Lady Panthers
Senior — Guard
Green was named the 26-2A offensive MVP. She averaged 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game, helping Normangee advance to the regional semifinals.
Robyn Schoenemann
St. Joseph Lady Eagles
Junior — Forward
Schoenemann was named first team all-district and all-state after averaging 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. She was a top defender with 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Xadria Martin
Somerville Lady Yeguas
Senior — Center
Martin was a first-team all-district selection for a second consecutive year as she averaged 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She signed to play at Angelina.
THIRD TEAM
Claire Sisco
A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers
Junior — Guard
Sisco filled the role as Consol’s top defender. She averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three steals per game.
Maggie Smitherman
Franklin Lady Lions
Junior — Guard
A first-team all-district selection, Smitherman averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game. She also led the Lady Lions in 3-point shooting percentage at 35%.
Tess Friedman
Allen Academy Lady Rams
Senior — Guard
Friedman earned first-team all-district and all-state honors, averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and six steals per game.
Keaundra Kelly
Rudder Lady Rangers
Senior — Forward
Kelly was named first-team all-district, averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in her final season with the Lady Rangers.
Leyton Weber
Brazos Christian Lady Eagles
Junior — Forward
Weber was a unanimous first-team all-district selection, who also made the TAPPS all-state team. She averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.
ALL ACADEMIC
• Love Ryberg, College Station — 4.15 GPA, CR 75 of 525, 1250 SAT
• Brook Roberson, Consol — 94.4 GPA, TGCA All State Academic Team
• Cameron Richards, Rudder — 4.2 GPA
• Taler Thornton, Bryan — 94.5 grade average
• Ciarrah Golden, Hearne — 3.95 GPA, First team academic all district
• Lily Toussaint, Allen Academy — 4.7 GPA, class valedictorian
• Riley Hood, Franklin — 101.88 GPA, CR 2 of 85
• Riley Caldwell, Franklin — 98.33 GPA, CR 10 of 85
• Dannicka Diserens, North Zulch — 97 GPA, CR 1 of 22
• Ayesha Sunny, North Zulch — 97 GPA, CR 1 of 28
• Madison Murphy, North Zulch — 90 GPA, CR 6 of 22
• Kourtney Wright, Normangee — First team academic all district
• Callie Powell, Normangee — Second team academic all district
• Kyndal Bohnert, Anderson-Shiro — 99 grade average
• Zoe Hayes, Anderson-Shiro — 99 grade average
• Maggie Smitherman, Franklin — 95.41 GPA, CR 21 of 85
• Kaylin Ortner, Franklin — 94.79 GPA, CR 23 of 85
EDITORS NOTE — The All-Brazos Valley Team is selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle and represents the best players in the area during the 2021 girls basketball season.
To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — Grade point average; CR — class rank; SAT — college entrance exams.