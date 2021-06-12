Long postseason berths set a wide net for The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team with 12 schools represented.

Four teams advanced five rounds or more into the playoffs with Snook leading the way as the Lady Jays reached the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 2013. Snook faced three top 10 teams during its playoff run, finishing the season at 27-4, and the loaded veteran team garnered three nods on this year’s All-Brazos Valley squad.

Senior Jaivan Stringfellow made her first appearance on the second team, while Jaycie Brisco, a two-time honoree, moved up to the first team. In her ninth year as Snook head coach, Micah Goebel also earned The Eagle’s pick for coach of the year.

In District 19-5A, College Station and A&M Consolidated each have two honorees after making runs to the regional finals and quarterfinals, respectively. The Lady Cougars bring back Na’layjah Johnson to the All-BV squad, this time to the first team, while Aliyah Collins made the second team. Consol’s Cierra Gilbert and Claire Sisco were both key to the Lady Tigers’ best playoff run since 2015 and made the first and third teams, respectively. Also in 5A, Rudder is represented on the third team by senior forward Keaundra Kelly.