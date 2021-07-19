Few teams made it past the area playoff rounds this year, but there was no shortage of talented players to fill The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team.
Calvert, Mumford and Franklin made it to their respective regional quarterfinals and combined to earn six spots on the All-BV team.
Calvert, which went 20-4 overall, leads the group with three nods, including coach of the year Michael Thomas, first-teamer MJ Thomas and Tre’Quinton Green on the second team. The Trojans made it to the Class A regional quarterfinals for the second straight season as Thomas and Green each averaged double-doubles.
Franklin went undefeated in District 20-3A and finished 17-4 overall, earning the Lions team of the year honors with junior guard Malcolm Murphy making the first team.
Mumford made the 2A regional quarterfinals and went 23-7 overall under first-year head coach Aubrie King, a former Mumford player. The Mustangs are represented by LeAnthony Dykes on the second team.
Bryan placed a player on each of the three teams after going 20-6 overall and reaching the playoffs as 12-6A’s third-seeded team. Rodney Johnson moves up to the first team in his second appearance on All-BV squad, followed by Dylan Glover on the second team and Dom Caldwell on the third.
A&M Consolidated reached the playoffs, too, and is represented by Kaden Lewis on the third team.
Two-time honorees, Centerville’s Dillon Denman and Anderson-Shiro’s Ca’Darrius Williams, made the first and second teams, respectively. North Zulch is represented by first-teamer Emory Broussard, while Milano’s Jayce Todd and Navasota’s Ja’Mar Jessie made the third team.
In TAPPS, Allen Academy and St. Joseph’s both reached bi-district. The Rams have second-teamer Joey Toussaint, while St. Joseph’s Levi Rice made the third team.
Team of the Year — Franklin
The Lions went undefeated in District 20-3A, often beating opponents by 30 or more points on their way to the regional quarterfinals. Franklin opened the playoffs with an 80-49 win over Caldwell then beat West 61-51 before falling to eventual state semifinalist Little River Academy 69-47.
Coach of the Year — Michael Thomas
Thomas led Calvert to a 13-1 record in District 29-A and the Class A regional quarterfinals for the second straight season. The Trojans earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and beat McMullen County 53-47 in area before losing to eventual state semifinalist Rocksprings 61-57.
FIRST TEAM
Malcolm Murphy
Franklin, junior, guard
Murphy was named the 20-3A MVP and earned TABC 3A all-region honors. He averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists per game for the Lions.
Emory Broussard
North Zulch, junior, guard
Broussard was a 29-A first-team all-district selection, averaging 23.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Rodney Johnson Jr.
Bryan, senior, forward
Johnson was the heart and soul of the Vikings team, earning 12-6A first-team honors. He averaged a double-double at 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.
MJ Thomas
Calvert, sophomore, forward
Thomas led the Trojans to the regional quarterfinals while averaging 24 points and 16 rebounds per game. He was named the 29-A MVP and earned all-state honors from TABC and TSMCA.
Dillon Denman
Centerville, senior, forward
Denman led the Tigers to the area playoffs, averaging 23 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five steals per game.
SECOND TEAM
Dylan Glover
Bryan, junior, guard
Glover was a strong perimeter threat for the Vikings, earning 12-6A first-team honors after averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game.
LeAnthony Dykes
Mumford, sophomore, guard
Dykes averaged 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Mustangs.
Ca’Darrius Williams
Anderson-Shiro, senior, guard/forward
Williams averaged 12.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the Owls, shooting an efficient 53.9% from the field.
Tre’Quinton Green
Calvert, senior, forward
Green averaged a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. He garnered all-state honors from TABC and TSMCA.
Joey Toussaint
Allen Academy, sophomore, forward
Toussaint had 15 double-doubles for the Rams, averaging 16 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
THIRD TEAM
Dom Caldwell
Bryan, senior, guard
Caldwell earned 12-6A second-team all-district honors, averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game.
Kaden Lewis
A&M Consolidated, sophomore, guard
Lewis led the Tigers with 11 points, 2.5 assists and two steals per game.
Ja’mar Jessie
Navasota, junior, guard
Jessie earned 24-4A first-team all-district honors, averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
Jayce Todd
Milano, sophomore, guard/forward
Todd was named the 27-2A offensive MVP, averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He shot 60% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
Levi Rice
St. Joseph, forward
Rice was a first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state selection. He averaged 15 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Eagles.
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Dom Caldwell, Bryan — 92 grade average
Ja’Carius Schells, Calvert — 3.45 GPA, all-academic
Kevondre Corona, Calvert — 3.5 GPA, all-academic all district
Davion Flentroy, Calvert — 3.5 GPA, all-academic all district
Billy Thompson, Calvert — 3.5 GPA, all-academic all district
Erwin Jones, Calvert — 3.6 GPA, all-academic all district
Karrter Ellis, Anderson-Shiro — 95.2 GPA
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph — 4.16 GPA
Levi Rice, St. Joseph — 4.05 GPA
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph — 3.82 GPA
To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams.