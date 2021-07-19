Few teams made it past the area playoff rounds this year, but there was no shortage of talented players to fill The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team.

Calvert, Mumford and Franklin made it to their respective regional quarterfinals and combined to earn six spots on the All-BV team.

Calvert, which went 20-4 overall, leads the group with three nods, including coach of the year Michael Thomas, first-teamer MJ Thomas and Tre’Quinton Green on the second team. The Trojans made it to the Class A regional quarterfinals for the second straight season as Thomas and Green each averaged double-doubles.

Franklin went undefeated in District 20-3A and finished 17-4 overall, earning the Lions team of the year honors with junior guard Malcolm Murphy making the first team.

Mumford made the 2A regional quarterfinals and went 23-7 overall under first-year head coach Aubrie King, a former Mumford player. The Mustangs are represented by LeAnthony Dykes on the second team.

Bryan placed a player on each of the three teams after going 20-6 overall and reaching the playoffs as 12-6A’s third-seeded team. Rodney Johnson moves up to the first team in his second appearance on All-BV squad, followed by Dylan Glover on the second team and Dom Caldwell on the third.