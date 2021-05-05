1957 SFA baseball team recalls run to state championship

“The seniors on that team, we were the first 12-year-olds on the first Little League team here in Bryan-College Station,” said Hickerson, who went on to play at Texas A&M and was in the Baltimore Orioles organization for seven years. “Bryan had six teams and College Station had two teams. There was an American League and National League, each divided into four teams. My dad was a coach of one of the National teams. We built the first ballpark over there right next to Travis Park. We played one year in Little League, then two years in junior teenage and then we went into American Legion. We built that Legion field over by the American Legion Hall. The parents and kids all built it together.”