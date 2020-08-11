High school volleyball season returns to Brazos Valley

High school sports in the Brazos Valley returns Tuesday after a five-month hiatus with most Class A through 4A volleyball teams opening their seasons.
There will be five all-BV matchups topped by Leon, the second-ranked team in Class 2A, at Caldwell, which is ranked second in Class 3A. The other all-BV matchups are Rockdale at Milano, Snook at Madisonville, North Zulch at Franklin and Bremond at Lexington. The rest of Tuesday’s schedule is Stafford at Navasota, Anderson-Shiro at Marlin, Thrall and Lago Vista at Cameron, Normangee at Groveton and Trinity at Centerville. Iola, ranked sixth in Class 2A, will open its season Thursday at home against Mexia. Hearne will open Friday at home with Hempstead and Mumford will be home to Rosebud-Lott.
Volleyball teams in Class A through 4A started practice Aug. 3 and were able to have matches starting Monday. Class 5A and 6A teams, which include A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station and Rudder, will start practice Sept. 7 with matches starting Sept. 14. TAPPS schools, which include Allen Academy, Brazos Christian and St. Joseph, will begin practice Sept. 7 with games starting three days later.
This will be the first week of official competition for the University Interscholastic League since it suspended competition on March 13 because of the coronavirus, and later canceled all activities on April 17 saying, “We are now focusing our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
There will be many changes as UIL activities return, because of COVID-19. Gyms will be at a maximum of 50% capacity with nonparticipating players and anyone else in the gym wearing masks. Some schools, such as Caldwell and Lexington, are presaling tickets and will have no ticket sales at the gate. And no passes will be honored, which include district, senior citizens, the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Girls Coaches Association and student athletic passes.
“Right now, we are a little under 50%, because this is truly a flexible situation, and most definitely a learning experience,” Caldwell coach Jane Anne Giese said. “We’re trying to find a system that will work for us, because it is such a challenging situation for everybody involved.”
For the opener, the parents of the Caldwell players were able to purchase tickets and Leon bought tickets. Giese is hopeful that later in the season they will be able to sell tickets at games.
Caldwell didn’t have any fans at its scrimmage, but they livestreamed it and will be doing that during the season to a private Instagram group. Fans will have to contact Caldwell to be included.
“I have to truly applaud our athletes, because they have really stepped up in a situation that isn’t the most comfortable,” Giese said. “The biggest fans are their parents and they want their parents to be there and I know their parents want to be there. And I really feel for the parents in this situation, because they do want to be able to support their kid. I’m a parent myself, I would want to go see my child play. I have to commend everybody in this situation, just adjusting to what’s going on. So, I’m glad we’re at least able to get 50% capacity in the gym so at least the parents can come watch. I hope and pray we get to the point where our fan base is able to come back, too.”
Caldwell has had no health issues and none of their immediate opponents have had any problems to the best of Giese’s knowledge. Caldwell has taken extra precautions with players masked throughout practice, which Giese said has been challenging.
The Caldwell-Leon matchup to start the season is a state headliner. Leon was 43-6 last year and the 2A state runner-up to Crawford. Caldwell was 30-10, advancing to the Class 4A Region IV championship where it lost to Fulshear, the eventual state champ. Leon and Caldwell opened the season last year with Caldwell earning a hard-fought 25-20, 25-23, 26-24 victory at Leon.
“We and try and schedule [Leon],” Giese said. “I’ve actually opened with Leon every year I’ve been at Caldwell, so this is year 17 now. We want something competitive. We want a traditional, successful team to compete against to set the tone for our season. We’re very excited to be matching up against them tomorrow night and are just thankful we get to play.”
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Brazos Valley wins it all
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!