High school volleyball season returns to Brazos Valley

There will be many changes as UIL activities return, because of COVID-19. Gyms will be at a maximum of 50% capacity with nonparticipating players and anyone else in the gym wearing masks. Some schools, such as Caldwell and Lexington, are presaling tickets and will have no ticket sales at the gate. And no passes will be honored, which include district, senior citizens, the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Girls Coaches Association and student athletic passes.

“Right now, we are a little under 50%, because this is truly a flexible situation, and most definitely a learning experience,” Caldwell coach Jane Anne Giese said. “We’re trying to find a system that will work for us, because it is such a challenging situation for everybody involved.”

For the opener, the parents of the Caldwell players were able to purchase tickets and Leon bought tickets. Giese is hopeful that later in the season they will be able to sell tickets at games.

Caldwell didn’t have any fans at its scrimmage, but they livestreamed it and will be doing that during the season to a private Instagram group. Fans will have to contact Caldwell to be included.