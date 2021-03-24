High school soccer playoffs begin Thursday-Friday for Bryan, College Station, A&M Consolidated

Five local soccer teams will open playoffs this week, hoping to make big runs after COVID-19 wiped out their 2020 season just before the postseason.
The A&M Consolidated girls team will host Montgomery at 6 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium after finishing third in District 19-5A. The Lady Tigers haven’t made it past the first round since the 2016-17 season, when they beat Lindale 3-0 in bi-district and fell to Leander Rouse 3-0 in area.
“We’ve set the tone in practice and in conversations that the first step is to get into the area round,” first-year head coach Caleb Blakely said. “We have to get over that hump. That’s the first challenge. If we want to grow as a program, we need to get past bi-district.”
The Lady Tigers (14-4) have a deep roster to lean on, including 10 seniors led by goalkeeper Alyssa Crites and forward Abby Ross.
Ross paces Consol with a team-high 13 goals and 11 assists, while Ella Goodwin follows closely behind with 10 goals and five assists. Crites heads the defense with 12 shutouts. She allowed just five goals in district play with the help of defenders Kayla and Grace Tomlinson, Kira Merrell, Meghan Moore, Reagan Lee, Evi Brieden and Addy Kieschwick.
“Some other unsung heroes are our backline,” Blakely said. “[They’ve] been with us all district, and they’ve been solid. They’ve rotated in and out, and when you think they’re going to run out of fumes, then they give you another 20 minutes.”
Blakely also has a solid group of underclassman with as many as five to six freshman starters for each game.
“Having the success we’ve had with that much youth on the field, that speaks volumes,” Blakely said. “When they’re a young team that is scrappy and hungry, you put that with our senior leadership and we have a really good recipe for success.”
Consol hopes to follow that recipe in its Class 5A bi-district matchup against Montgomery.
“You’ve got to match their speed and physicality, which we’re prepared to do,” Blakely said. “But they also have played a couple of really good teams like Kingwood Park twice, which is a top team in the state. There’s not going to be anything easy about Friday.”
College Station will face New Caney Porter at 7 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia West’s Bulldog Stadium. The Lady Cougars (17-4-2), who have a 25-7 all-time record in the playoffs, finished second in district for the first time in eight seasons as Magnolia won the 19-5A title. Porter finished third in 20-5A.
Bryan’s girls will take on Waxahachie at 8 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway Stadium in the Lady Vikings’ first playoff game since 2018. Head coach Chris Gibson said after last year’s shortened season, Bryan has remained focused on returning to the playoffs.
“[We got] all the girls back this year, and we’re just trying to keep them motivated despite the fear of ‘Is it going to happen again?’ So to make the playoffs, it just shows that they just focused and trusted in the process and good things happened.”
Bryan (15-3-2) finished second in 12-6A behind Belton and is hoping to channel inspiration from its 2010 squad that made the regionals as a No. 4 seed by beating three top-ranked teams.
The Lady Vikings’ 10 seniors will play a big role in executing during the postseason. The class has accounted for 44 goals this season. Halee Hernandez leads the pack with 25 goals and 19 assists.
“They came out from the beginning of August and worked, and they knew this is the year that, especially for the seniors, this is it,” Gibson said. “They came out and worked, and it’s paid off so far. Now we start to the third part of the season, and let’s just see how far we can go.”
Bryan beat 19-5A’s Waller 3-2 on Tuesday in a warmup match. Gibson said it was a good way to keep the team on a normal practice schedule before the first round.
BOYS
The College Station boys soccer team is back in the playoffs after a four-year hiatus and will open the 5A bi-district round against Kingwood Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis.
The Cougars (6-7-9) have six seniors led by goalie Daniel Gildin, who had seven shutouts in district play, and forward Jesus Rodriguez, who has three goals and three assists this season.
“[Gildin] has really been huge for us all year, and then our other seniors are all of our attackers and goal scorers,” first-year head coach Chad Peevy said. “They kind of lead the way to put teams away. This year our hidden gem is [Rodriguez]. His numbers might not always show it, but he builds our offense. He’s kind of our false forward who checks back, and we’re always looking to find him.”
Kingwood Park won 20-5A and is led by seniors Jesus Cervantes and Jace Banning, who have a combined 47 goals. Despite the challenge the Panthers present, Peevy said the Cougars’ district has primed it to face tough teams, pointing to Katy Paetow, Magnolia West and Magnolia — teams that relegated the Cougars to fourth place in 19-5A.
“They’re all top 15, top 10 programs in the state, and we’re going up against those guys every single week in district,” Peevy said. “Those teams are real high power offensively, and we’ve been able to really come together and play together as a team very well against those top teams.”
Bryan’s boys will face Mansfield at 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field in the 6A bi-district round. The Vikings (17-3-4) finished second in 12-6A and will return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.