High school soccer playoffs begin Thursday-Friday for Bryan, College Station, A&M Consolidated

Bryan (15-3-2) finished second in 12-6A behind Belton and is hoping to channel inspiration from its 2010 squad that made the regionals as a No. 4 seed by beating three top-ranked teams.

The Lady Vikings’ 10 seniors will play a big role in executing during the postseason. The class has accounted for 44 goals this season. Halee Hernandez leads the pack with 25 goals and 19 assists.

“They came out from the beginning of August and worked, and they knew this is the year that, especially for the seniors, this is it,” Gibson said. “They came out and worked, and it’s paid off so far. Now we start to the third part of the season, and let’s just see how far we can go.”

Bryan beat 19-5A’s Waller 3-2 on Tuesday in a warmup match. Gibson said it was a good way to keep the team on a normal practice schedule before the first round.

BOYS

The College Station boys soccer team is back in the playoffs after a four-year hiatus and will open the 5A bi-district round against Kingwood Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis.

The Cougars (6-7-9) have six seniors led by goalie Daniel Gildin, who had seven shutouts in district play, and forward Jesus Rodriguez, who has three goals and three assists this season.