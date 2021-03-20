Herzog, Smith lead Texas A&M softball team past LSU in SEC opener

BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog pitched a two-hitter, and Morgan Smith hit a home run to power the Aggies to a 2-1 victory over 12th-ranked LSU to open Southeastern Conference softball play Saturday night at Tiger Park.
Herzog struck out Danieca Coffey to end the game, stranding runners on second and third.
“Obviously, a lot of nerves are going to come with that,” Herzog said. “I just had to trust in my stuff and trust in my defense that we were going to get out of it.”
Herzog and A&M (20-3, 1-0) were in position to win because of Smith’s work at the plate. She hit a solo home run in the second, and she also singled to start the sixth inning with pinch-runner Star Ferguson eventually scoring on a two-out single by senior Ashlynn Walls.
Herzog, who threw a no-hitter in Thursday’s 5-1 victory at McNeese State, lost her no-hit bid with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on Amanda Doyle’s RBI single that scored Aliyah Andrews, who had walked and stole second. But that’s as close as LSU (16-8, 2-2) could get.
The Tigers got a one-out bunt single in the seventh by Ciara Briggs on a close play at first base, and Raleen Gutierrez drew a walk, but Herzog retired the next two batters.
It was a big victory for a program that finished last in the SEC in 2019. A&M, which started four freshman and a sophomore, entered conference play riding an 11-game winning streak, but it came against suspect competition.
“I know we’re a young ball club. We’re pretty untested the last couple of years,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “It’s just good to see our kids come out and expect to win.”
Herzog (8-1) walked three and struck out six, throwing 111 pitches.
“Herzog pitched a gem. She was in control all night,” Evans said. “In that last inning, she was really nails. It was kind of bend but not break. I was really proud of how she handled herself out there.”
The junior right-hander knew she was bidding for back-to-back no-hitters as the game progressed.
“I always figure it out at some point as much as I wish I didn’t know,” she said. “It always comes to my mind at some point, so I knew it was happening. But I try as hard as I can not to think about it. Usually when you tend to think about it, that’s when it gets broken up.”
Smith, also a junior, started the scoring with her first homer of the season, a no-doubter off LSU starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham (4-3).
“It was low and in, and I was looking for that with a 3-2 count,” Smith said. “She likes to throw that to lefties. That was exactly what I was looking for.”
Smith’s single came on a pitch up and in.
“That kid’s so steady,” Evans said. “She knows what she wants to hit. She’s got a good eye for the zone. She’s got such a sweet swing.”