Herzog, Smith lead Texas A&M softball team past LSU in SEC opener

“I know we’re a young ball club. We’re pretty untested the last couple of years,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “It’s just good to see our kids come out and expect to win.”

Herzog (8-1) walked three and struck out six, throwing 111 pitches.

“Herzog pitched a gem. She was in control all night,” Evans said. “In that last inning, she was really nails. It was kind of bend but not break. I was really proud of how she handled herself out there.”

The junior right-hander knew she was bidding for back-to-back no-hitters as the game progressed.

“I always figure it out at some point as much as I wish I didn’t know,” she said. “It always comes to my mind at some point, so I knew it was happening. But I try as hard as I can not to think about it. Usually when you tend to think about it, that’s when it gets broken up.”

Smith, also a junior, started the scoring with her first homer of the season, a no-doubter off LSU starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham (4-3).

“It was low and in, and I was looking for that with a 3-2 count,” Smith said. “She likes to throw that to lefties. That was exactly what I was looking for.”

Smith’s single came on a pitch up and in.