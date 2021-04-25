Herzog leads Texas A&M's softball team in 8-1 victory over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog was firing on all cylinders in the Aggie softball team’s 8-1 win over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday at Nusz Park.
Herzog lifted A&M (31-14, 8-10) to a 3-0 lead with back-to-back home runs in the third and fourth innings. She put A&M on the board in the third with a solo shot to left field. Morgan Smith followed up with a double down the left field line and Shaylee Ackerman singled up the middle to bring in Smith’s pinch runner Star Ferguson for a 2-0 lead.
Herzog found that sweet spot again in the fourth, hitting a home run to left centerfield. But that wasn’t the end for her as Herzog threw a complete game, striking out six while giving up a run, three hits and three walks for her fourth SEC win this season.
MSU (25-21, 1-14) got its lone run in the fifth when Chloe Malau’ulu reached on a fielder’s choice which drove in Christian Quinn from third. Quinn, who pinch ran for Addison Purvis, advanced to second off a wild pitch and went to third on a single by Montana Davidson.
A&M scored another run in the sixth after Kelbi Fortenberry, Haley Lee and Herzog loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Freshman Bre Warren brought in Fortenberry with another walk.
The Aggies added four insurance runs in the seventh starting with Lee’s two-run homer. Herzog walked and Smith and Ackerman both reached on MSU errors to load the bases. Warren brought in Madi Jatzlau, Herzog’s pinch runner, and Morgan Smith with a single up the middle.
Herzog and Smith went 2 for 3 for the Aggies, who had 12 hits.
Lee and Fortenberry each went 2 for 4 with Lee grabbing two RBIs. Warren went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. MSU’s Annie Willis took the loss, allowing two runs and six hits in three innings. Reliever Emily Williams gave up six runs and six hits in 3.2 innings with Aspen Wesley getting the final out.
A&M will host Kentucky in a three-game series, starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with the series wrapping at noon Sunday. The game will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and will air on SEC Plus (online).