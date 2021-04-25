Herzog leads Texas A&M's softball team in 8-1 victory over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Makinzy Herzog was firing on all cylinders in the Aggie softball team’s 8-1 win over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday at Nusz Park.

Herzog lifted A&M (31-14, 8-10) to a 3-0 lead with back-to-back home runs in the third and fourth innings. She put A&M on the board in the third with a solo shot to left field. Morgan Smith followed up with a double down the left field line and Shaylee Ackerman singled up the middle to bring in Smith’s pinch runner Star Ferguson for a 2-0 lead.

Herzog found that sweet spot again in the fourth, hitting a home run to left centerfield. But that wasn’t the end for her as Herzog threw a complete game, striking out six while giving up a run, three hits and three walks for her fourth SEC win this season.

MSU (25-21, 1-14) got its lone run in the fifth when Chloe Malau’ulu reached on a fielder’s choice which drove in Christian Quinn from third. Quinn, who pinch ran for Addison Purvis, advanced to second off a wild pitch and went to third on a single by Montana Davidson.

A&M scored another run in the sixth after Kelbi Fortenberry, Haley Lee and Herzog loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Freshman Bre Warren brought in Fortenberry with another walk.