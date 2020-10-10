Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8

HEMPHILL — The Hemphill Hornets broke a scoreless tie midway through the fourth quarter and held off the Anderson-Shiro Owls 14-8 on Thursday in District 12-3A Division II football action.
Hemphill senior Zane Stanley’s touchdown run with 7:23 left gave the Hornets (5-0, 3-0) an 8-0 lead. Dre’lyn Washington added another TD run with 1:43 left.
Anderson-Shiro’s Cole Werner threw a touchdown pass to Ca’Darrius Williams with 53 seconds left, but the Owls (3-4, 1-2) couldn’t draw closer.
