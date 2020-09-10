Hearne's football game canceled by New Waverly's positive COVID-19 cases

Hearne’s football game at New Waverly on Friday has been canceled because of seven positive COVID-19 cases at New Waverly High School.
“We believe that all cases are important and not to be treated lightly,” New Waverly superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said in a release Thursday morning. “We also need to maintain our learning environments.
Hail said canceling the game allows for several days of non-close contact with their team as they attempt to keep all their schools open and hold all other activities.
“This is not about our football team only; cheerleaders, band, spirit squad and our student trainers are all heavily involved,” Hail said. “This decision impacts many of our families and students. Again, our goal is to make a decision now [and next week if needed] that will allow all of these students to complete the season once district games start.”
It’s the second straight week Hearne (1-0) has lost a game because of positive COVID-19 cases at the opposing team’s school. Franklin had to cancel last week’s game.
New Waverly also announced it will play Normangee (1-0) at home on Sept. 25, which had been an open date for both teams. Normangee lost a game to COVID-19 and weather last week. The Panthers were originally scheduled to play Iola, which canceled its first two games because of COVID-19. Normangee replaced Iola with Garrison, but that game was canceled because of weather.
Normangee was open on Sept. 25 because Groesbeck had to cancel in the preseason after its district absorbed that date for its schedule.
"We need to play," Normangee head coach Keith Sitton said. "We've still got some things to work on, and with our district [coming up], we need to be on the field."
Jeff Perkins contributed to this story.
