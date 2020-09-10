Hearne's football game canceled by New Waverly's positive COVID-19 cases

Hearne’s football game at New Waverly on Friday has been canceled because of seven positive COVID-19 cases at New Waverly High School.

“We believe that all cases are important and not to be treated lightly,” New Waverly superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said in a release Thursday morning. “We also need to maintain our learning environments.

Hail said canceling the game allows for several days of non-close contact with their team as they attempt to keep all their schools open and hold all other activities.

“This is not about our football team only; cheerleaders, band, spirit squad and our student trainers are all heavily involved,” Hail said. “This decision impacts many of our families and students. Again, our goal is to make a decision now [and next week if needed] that will allow all of these students to complete the season once district games start.”

It’s the second straight week Hearne (1-0) has lost a game because of positive COVID-19 cases at the opposing team’s school. Franklin had to cancel last week’s game.